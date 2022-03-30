US FBI Warns About Potential Coordinated Phishing Attacks In Upcoming Elections

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday warned the US election officials of a widespread phishing campaign by unidentified hackers attempting to steal their credentials. The threat “is still very real” and is heading into the 2022 election season, said the FBI, citing at least three separate "coordinated" phishing attempts in nine states from the month of October. On October 5 unidentified attackers used at least two strange email addresses, one from the compromised account of a government official, and tried to log in using the credentials of elected officials, the FBI in its report released Tuesday, said.

"If successful, this activity may provide cyber actors with sustained, undetected access to a victim's systems," FBI’s private industry notification further warned. As of October 2021, US election officials in at least nine states received invoice-themed phishing emails containing links to websites intended to steal login credentials,” it went on to acknowledge.

United States’ FBI didn't disclose the exact states or the names of the officials who were targeted, in specific. But they cautioned that had the attempt been a successful one, the sensitive information of the officials may have been compromised. They warned the government officials about the threat of any phishing emails. On October 19, 2021, it said, cyber actors, used an email address, purportedly from a US business, to send a phishing email containing fake invoices to an election official. The emails contained an attached Microsoft Word document titled, “Current Invoice and Payments for the report. On 18 October the same year, cyber actors used two email addresses to send phishing emails to county election employees. Both emails contained Microsoft Word document attachments regarding invoices, which redirected users to unidentified online credential harvesting websites.

FBI advises 'proactive monitoring' of election infrastructure

The FBI advised that “proactive monitoring” of election infrastructure, including official email accounts, and communication between the FBI and its state, local, territorial, and tribal partners about this type of activity will provide opportunities to mitigate instances of credential harvesting and compromise, identify potential targets and information sought by threat actors, and identify threat actors. FBI’s assessment was based on reports of phishing attacks that occurred in October 2021 and had the characteristics of a coordinated, ongoing effort to target US election officials.

Image: AP