US FDA Approves Second COVID Booster Shot For Adults Aged 50 And Above

After the devastation caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 during the winter, the United States' regulator Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved the second COVID-19 booster for adults aged 50 and above as a precautionary measure as the ruling by FDA allows that age group to receive a fourth dose of vaccinations at least four months after their last booster. The current expansion provides millions more Americans with an extra vaccine shot.

The director of Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr Rochelle Walensky said that it is especially critical for older Americans who are 65 and above as well as those in their 50s who had chronic conditions like heart disease or diabetes, to get another vaccine. Walensky further stated that an additional booster dose at this time is most likely to benefit them. FDA vaccination chief Dr Peter Marks suggests that there is evidence that protection can diminish over time in high-risk groups, so an additional booster "will help save lives."

Omicron twin is causing a concerning increase in infections in Europe and expanding in the United States. Pfizer had urged the FDA to approve the fourth shot for people aged 65 and older. The FDA had previously only approved fourth dosages for people aged 12 and up who had extremely compromised immune systems, according to AP News.

None of the COVID-19 vaccinations is as effective against the omicron variant as they were against previous viral strains. In addition, protection against minor illnesses deteriorates over time. CDC suggests that two doses of the vaccine were over 80% effective in preventing the need for a ventilator or death during the US omicron wave, and a booster increased that protection to 94%. Immunocompromised patients, the vast majority of whom had not received the third dosage, had the lowest vaccine effectiveness, which is 74%.

Israel found 92 deaths among over 328,000 people who received the extra shot

Researchers in Israel found 92 deaths among over 328,000 people who received the extra shot, compared to 232 deaths among 234,000 people who did not receive the fourth dose. In terms of upgrading vaccinations, human trials using omicron-targeted shots with the original vaccine are now being conducted.

