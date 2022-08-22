US FDA Authorises Emergency Use For Novavax COVID Vaccine For Ages 12 To 17

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States has approved biotechnology company Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17. Besides emergency use authorisation (EUA), the vaccine will also be offered as a two-dose primary series for US teenagers.

Remarkably, this is considered to be the fourth coronavirus vaccine to be made accessible in the US, which makes use of protein-based technologies in contrast to the other three. The FDA granted emergency clearance to Novavax's two-dose COVID-19 vaccination for people aged 18 and older in July.

Stanley C. Erck, the President, and CEO of Novavax asserted that having more adult and children vaccine options will "hopefully help increase vaccination rates, particularly as we prepare for ongoing surges of COVID-19 with the start of fall and the back-to-school season", as per a statement from US biotech company.

Based on results from the current paediatric expansion of the Phase 3 PREVENT-19 study, which enrolled 2,247 adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 at 75 locations around the United States to assess the safety and efficacy of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted, the FDA made its EUA decision. As per the statement, the vaccine's primary effectiveness goal was met in paediatric expansion, with an overall clinical efficacy of 78.29%, during a period when the Delta variation was the most common SARS-CoV-2 strain circulating in the United States.

"The efficacy analysis was supported by assessment of antibody titers that were shown to be higher in adolescents than in young adults," the statement added.

According to a Novavax announcement, from the beginning of July, its vaccine demonstrated a "broad" immunological response to the circulating variants, such as Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

Significance of the Novavax vaccine

Describing the characteristics of the Novavax vaccine, senior Vice President of global corporate affairs at Novavax Silvia Taylor told CNN, “One of the things that we believe make our vaccine unique is that we actually see really good immune response against variants with our prototype vaccine.” She added, “And so, if you think about the vaccine that we already have authorized that we're talking about now to be authorized for adolescents, we actually see a good immune response against variants including Omicron, including BA.1 and BA.5".

In contrast to mRNA vaccines, protein-based vaccinations take a more conventional approach, instructing the immune system to detect tiny modified fragments of the virus that the vaccine is targeting. Here, 'that' refers to pieces of the coronavirus spike protein. The original coronavirus strain's genetic sequence served as the basis for the vaccination.

Additionally, vaccinations against diseases like pertussis and hepatitis B are produced using this method. According to Taylor, getting a protein-based coronavirus vaccination provides teenagers with additional choices. As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15.2 million, or almost 60%, of all 12- to 17-year-olds in the US had received their complete COVID-19 vaccination.

In addition, Novavax intends to use the vaccination in children under the age of 12 and will after that be the subject of a trial. According to Taylor, Novavax is developing a new version of its vaccine that particularly targets the Omicron coronavirus variant and its subvariants. Later this year, the firm may apply for authorisation.

