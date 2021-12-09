US FDA Authorises First COVID Antibody-drug Intended For Patients With Long-term Illnesses

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved the utilisation of new injectable COVID-19 antibody medication on Wednesday for individuals with major health issues or allergies who are unable to obtain appropriate protection through COVID-19 vaccination. For more than a year now, antibody medicines have been the conventional therapy for COVID-19 infections, however, the AstraZeneca antibody medication which has been endorsed by the FDA is different as it will be the first long-term prevention instead of short-term therapy for COVID-19, Global News reported.

The FDA has approved an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Evusheld, an AstraZeneca COVID-19 anti-body drug, for adults as well as children aged 12 and up whose immune systems have not yet reacted well to COVID-19 vaccinations or who have a history of serious adverse responses to the injections, as per CNBC. The immunocompromised individuals will be needing two antibody shots, according to regulators, which may be helpful in preventing COVID-19 diseases for six months.

Today, we issued an EUA for new long-acting monoclonal antibodies for the pre-exposure prevention of #COVID19 in certain adults and pediatric individuals. https://t.co/Yg1aUtBu7O pic.twitter.com/CvZAXcR8j2 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) December 8, 2021

Dr David Boulware of the University of Minnesota, said, “These people still have to shelter in place because they’re at really high risk of severe disease and death. So having this therapy will enable a lot of them to get back to their normal lives,” Global News reported.

Evusheld had a 77% reduced risk of infection over six months

Furthermore, it is worth noting that cancer patients, organ transplant survivors, and individuals on immune-suppressing treatments for disorders like rheumatoid arthritis might all benefit from COVID-19 anti-body drug. According to health experts, approximately 2% to 3% of the US population falls into this category. According to the FDA, during company research, individuals who took Evusheld had a 77% reduced risk of infection over six months than patients who received a dummy injection.

AstraZeneca's medication, like other comparable treatments, supplies lab-made replicas of human antibody proteins, which aid the immune system in fighting viruses and other illnesses. Meanwhile, according to the FDA and other health authorities, antibody medicines are not a substitute for COVID-19 vaccination, which are the most efficient, long-lasting, and cost-effective form of viral protection.

In addition to this, three additional antibody medicines from Regeneron, Eli Lilly, and GlaxoSmithKline have been approved by the FDA, with the US administration buying hundreds of thousands of doses. As per Global News, all of these procedures necessitate the use of an IV or injection. These are used to treat individuals who have recently contracted COVID-19 and are at the highest risk of developing severe COVID-19 as a result of other health problems.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)