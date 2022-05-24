US FDA Lifts Hold On Clinical Trial For Phase 2,3 For COVAXIN-BBV152M, Says Ocugen

Ocugen, a biotechnology company that focuses on finding, developing, and commercialising innovative gene treatments, biologics, and vaccines, said on Monday that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold on the Firm's COVAXIN (BBV152) Phase 2/3 clinical study, OCU-002. According to a press release from the company, Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, Ocugen, Inc. Said, “We are extremely pleased that we can proceed with our clinical trials for COVAXIN, our whole virus inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The need for delivering an additional, differentiated vaccine option, we believe, remains a priority."

Musunuri further expressed his gratitude to the clinical study partners and site collaborators for their continued assistance. Ocugen will now collaborate with study sites to restart this clinical development program as soon as possible, he added.

COVAXIN-BBV152 is developed by Bharat Biotech

In addition to this, as per the release, COVAXIN-BBV152 is a vaccine candidate that is under research in the United States. It was produced by Bharat Biotech in conjunction with the National Institute of Virology (NIV) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). COVAXIN-BBV152 is a highly purified and inactivated vaccine that is produced utilising a Vero cell manufacturing platform.

Furthermore, COVAXIN is now certified for adults in India and allowed for emergency use in 25 nations, with over 350 million doses provided to people outside the United States. Over 60 nations have submitted applications for emergency use authorisation. The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved COVAXIN for emergency usage. In addition, 110 nations have consented to recognise COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued by India, which contain immunisation with COVAXIN. The US FDA has not assessed COVAXIN as a commercial name.

In May, US FDA had announced that it has been restricting the permitted use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccination following an updated examination of allegations of abnormal blood clots induced by the vaccine. As per an ANI report, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been administered to over 18 million Americans, has the potential to produce "life-threatening blood clots," prompting a restriction on COVID vaccination use.

