US: FDA Panel Gives Nod For Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine As Booster Shot

The United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) expert panel on Friday, October 15, recommended a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) expert panel on Friday recommended a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. In a unanimous vote, the FDA advisory committee recommended the booster shot for anyone who was previously inoculated with the J&J vaccine, at least two months after the people received their first dose, according to The Associated Press. The recommendation comes a day after the committee recommended a booster of the Moderna vaccine. 

As per the AP report, the FDA adviser Dr Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia asserted that the J&J vaccine was "always a two-dose vaccine". Furthermore, Offit added, "It would be hard to recommend this as a single-dose vaccine at this point," AP quoted Offit as saying. The FDA will use its advisory panel recommendations to make a decision on whether to authorize boosters for both J&J and Moderna. 

On Friday, J&J informed the FDA scientists that booster would provide strong protection against COVID-19 virus that lasts up to eight months following the single vaccination according to AP. J&J presented data that showed that a lower immune response was generated after its single dose and a second, booster dose given two months later enhanced that response. As per the AP report, J&J presented results from a large study that found that giving a second dose just two months after receiving the first dose of vaccine provided protection against symptomatic COVID-19 from 70 per cent to 94 per cent in US recipients. 

Furthermore, the J&J vaccine revealed that a booster dose six months after the earlier dose yielded an even better result in virus-fighting antibodies. In response, Dr Peter Marks, FDA's top vaccine official pointed out that the data on J&J’s efficacy might not be as robust as the company's presentation suggested. Peter Marks further added, "And that is a finding of concern particularly because that’s been seen in minority communities potentially and others."

FDA Panel endorses Moderna COVID jabs For booster

Earlier on 14 October, the US advisors panel has unanimously recommended 'half-dose' of Moderna as booster jabs to enhance protection against COVID-19. On 14 October, the health advisors said that Americans, who have completed six months since the primary series of Moderna vaccines, will be eligible for a low-dose of its booster jabs, the Associated Press reported. The FDA will use its advisers’ recommendations for deciding over the booster shot of Moderna vaccine.  

