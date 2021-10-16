US: FDA Panel Gives Nod For Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine As Booster Shot

Quick links:
Image: AP
The United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) expert panel on Friday recommended a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. In a unanimous vote, the FDA advisory committee recommended the booster shot for anyone who was previously inoculated with the J&J vaccine, at least two months after the people received their first dose, according to The Associated Press. The recommendation comes a day after the committee recommended a booster of the Moderna vaccine.
As per the AP report, the FDA adviser Dr Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia asserted that the J&J vaccine was "always a two-dose vaccine". Furthermore, Offit added, "It would be hard to recommend this as a single-dose vaccine at this point," AP quoted Offit as saying. The FDA will use its advisory panel recommendations to make a decision on whether to authorize boosters for both J&J and Moderna.
The @US_FDA Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend the FDA grant Emergency Use Authorization for a #booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 #vaccine.— Johnson & Johnson (@JNJNews) October 15, 2021
The Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine has not been approved/licensed by the FDA. https://t.co/Xnh5QXScdQ pic.twitter.com/46O7xOUnmj
On Friday, J&J informed the FDA scientists that booster would provide strong protection against COVID-19 virus that lasts up to eight months following the single vaccination according to AP. J&J presented data that showed that a lower immune response was generated after its single dose and a second, booster dose given two months later enhanced that response. As per the AP report, J&J presented results from a large study that found that giving a second dose just two months after receiving the first dose of vaccine provided protection against symptomatic COVID-19 from 70 per cent to 94 per cent in US recipients.
Furthermore, the J&J vaccine revealed that a booster dose six months after the earlier dose yielded an even better result in virus-fighting antibodies. In response, Dr Peter Marks, FDA's top vaccine official pointed out that the data on J&J’s efficacy might not be as robust as the company's presentation suggested. Peter Marks further added, "And that is a finding of concern particularly because that’s been seen in minority communities potentially and others."
Earlier on 14 October, the US advisors panel has unanimously recommended 'half-dose' of Moderna as booster jabs to enhance protection against COVID-19. On 14 October, the health advisors said that Americans, who have completed six months since the primary series of Moderna vaccines, will be eligible for a low-dose of its booster jabs, the Associated Press reported. The FDA will use its advisers’ recommendations for deciding over the booster shot of Moderna vaccine.