US: FDA Panel Gives Nod For Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine As Booster Shot

The United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) expert panel on Friday recommended a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. In a unanimous vote, the FDA advisory committee recommended the booster shot for anyone who was previously inoculated with the J&J vaccine, at least two months after the people received their first dose, according to The Associated Press. The recommendation comes a day after the committee recommended a booster of the Moderna vaccine.

As per the AP report, the FDA adviser Dr Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia asserted that the J&J vaccine was "always a two-dose vaccine". Furthermore, Offit added, "It would be hard to recommend this as a single-dose vaccine at this point," AP quoted Offit as saying. The FDA will use its advisory panel recommendations to make a decision on whether to authorize boosters for both J&J and Moderna.

On Friday, J&J informed the FDA scientists that booster would provide strong protection against COVID-19 virus that lasts up to eight months following the single vaccination according to AP. J&J presented data that showed that a lower immune response was generated after its single dose and a second, booster dose given two months later enhanced that response. As per the AP report, J&J presented results from a large study that found that giving a second dose just two months after receiving the first dose of vaccine provided protection against symptomatic COVID-19 from 70 per cent to 94 per cent in US recipients.

Furthermore, the J&J vaccine revealed that a booster dose six months after the earlier dose yielded an even better result in virus-fighting antibodies. In response, Dr Peter Marks, FDA's top vaccine official pointed out that the data on J&J’s efficacy might not be as robust as the company's presentation suggested. Peter Marks further added, "And that is a finding of concern particularly because that’s been seen in minority communities potentially and others."

