US FDA Warns Against Using Hand Sanitizers Containing Methanol, Adds Five More To The List

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned consumers and health care providers of a sharp rise in hand sanitizer products contaminated with Methanol. The federal agency said that Methanol, an unacceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers, must not be used due to its toxic effects when absorbed through the skin.

“The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death,” FDA said in a statement.

Some of the hand sanitizer products that are labelled to contain ethanol, also known as ethyl alcohol, have tested positive for methanol contamination. More than two dozen products have been manufactured in Mexico and the latest five addition to the list are:

Grupo Insoma's Hand Sanitizer Gel Unscented, 70% alcohol Transliquid Technologies' Mystic Shield Protection Hand Sanitizer Soluciones Cosmeticas' Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free Soluciones Cosmeticas Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Tropicosmeticos' Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

Read: FDA Revokes One Of The First Antibody Tests It Authorised Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 per cent ethanol or 70% isopropanol in healthcare settings. According to CDC, an alcohol-based hand rub is preferred over soap and water in most clinical situations, unless hands are visibly soiled.

'Seek immediate treatment'

FDA has urged consumers who are experiencing symptoms after getting exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol to seek immediate treatment for a potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning. The agency said that substantial exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

“Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk for methanol poisoning, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk,” warned FDA.

Read: Coronavirus Vaccines Need To Have 50% Efficacy In Preventing Infection: US FDA

(Representational Image: pixabay)