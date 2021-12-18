US: Federal Court Approves President Biden's COVID Vaccine Mandate For Private Businesses

On Friday, December 17, President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses was approved by a federal appeals court panel, overturning an earlier judgement on a requirement that could affect at least 84 million workers in the United States.

The 2-1 ruling by a panel of the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati overruled a federal judge's order in a different court that had put the mandate on hold, reported Associated Press (AP). The Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) mandate was set to take effect from January 4. However, with the latest ruling, it's unclear as to when the requirement will be put in place.

"As the United States faces the highly transmissible Omicron variant, it's vital we move forward with vaccination requirements and protections for workers with the urgency needed at this moment," the White House said in a statement as reported by AP.

However, Conservative groups and Republican state attorneys general announced they would challenge Friday's judgement tin the apex court of the country. As soon as OSHA issued the guidelines in early November, 27 Republican-led states joined conservative groups, business associations, and some individual firms to oppose the mandate.

They contended that the agency was not entitled to issue the emergency rule in part because the coronavirus is a public health threat that affects everyone, not just workers. However, the majority of the panellists disagreed. Judge Julia Smith Gibbons, who was nominated to the court by former President George W. Bush, opined that OSHA "necessarily has the authority to regulate infectious diseases that are not unique to the workplace" given its clear and exercised authority to regulate viruses.

"Vaccination and medical examinations are both tools that OSHA historically employed to contain illness in the workplace," she wrote, as reported by the news agency.

Vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees

It is significant to mention here that the vaccine mandate would apply to businesses with 100 or more employees, covering over 84 million people in the United States. Employees who are not fully inoculated would be required to wear face masks and be tested regularly for COVID-19.

According to the administration, over the course of six months, the rule will save 6,500 lives and avert 250,000 hospitalizations. The United States Department of Labor, which includes OSHA, also stated that the 6th Circuit's decision will empower the agency to implement "common-sense, science-based safeguards to keep workers safe and healthy during the deadly pandemic."

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP