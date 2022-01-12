US: Federal Judge Dismisses Facebook's Request To Throw Out FTC's Antitrust Lawsuit

United States Anti-Trust authorities can continue to work on breaking up Meta, Facebook's parent company, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday. The verdict effectively dismissed Facebook's bid to derail FTC's complaint antitrust lawsuit. It is to be noted, the lawsuit allows Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) prosecutors to prove that Meta has "illegally abused monopoly" in the social media market and that its subsidiaries - Instagram and Facebook - must be separated.

"Although the agency may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations, the Court believes that it has now cleared the pleading bar and may proceed to discovery," US District Judge James Broasberg from Washington DC was quoted as saying by the Wall Street Journal.

The said ruling comes after Judge Broasberg scrapped the FTC's complaint last June, stating that the agency had "not done enough" to accuse Facebook of holding a monopoly over social networking. Nevertheless, the federal court left room for resubmission of complaints with adequate changes. FTC, in August, refiled a suit under the leadership of Lina Khan. Khan is a vocal tech industry critic.

Following the revised lawsuit, Facebook had turned to Judge Broasberg for dismissing the complaint. However, the federal judge allowed the suit in its Tuesday's judgement saying that FTC has made "significant additions and revisions" to its previous filing, CNN reported.

Meta confident about revealing 'fundamental weakness' of FTC's claims

Meanwhile, Meta has claimed that it is "confident" about spotting the "fundamental weakness" in the accusation made by the FTC. Meta had called for Judge Broasberg to scrap FTC's suit, saying that Khan is ineligible to vote for approving new complaints, given her past criticism of Big Tech companies. However, Judge Broasberg sided with FTC affirming Khan's "prosecutorial capacity, as opposed to in a judicial role."

Nevertheless, Judge Broasberg on Tuesday rejected one of FTC's central claims, which accused Facebook of "anticompetitively" controlling third-party access to the company's data. He highlighted that the alleged abuse happened long ago and there are no current claims that similar incidents might reoccur.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)