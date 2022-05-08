US: Federal Officers Accuse Starbucks Of Unfair Labour Practices In Buffalo Outlets

American multinational coffeehouse chain Starbucks has recently been accused of unfair labour practices at its stores in Buffalo, New York, which includes retribution against pro-union employees. Furthermore, taking stock of this, federal labour officers have filed a wide lawsuit on Friday, Associated Press reported. In a lawsuit demanding reinstatement as well as back pay for the employees, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB)'s Buffalo regional director documented a slew of labour law breaches.

According to the Associated Press, at the Starbucks stores across the United States, there has been a ‘wave of unionization drives,’ with the first union voting taking place in December 2021, at three outlets in Buffalo. The complaint "confirms the extent and depravity of Starbucks' actions in Western New York for the better part of a year," according to Starbucks Workers United, the group leading the unionisation campaign.

In a statement, Danny Rojas, a dismissed shift supervisor, stated, "Starbucks is finally being held accountable for the union-busting rampage they went on." Rojas went on to say that Starbucks needs to learn that retaliating against union leaders is ethically wrong, and he looks forward to the NLRB compelling Starbucks to correct this wrong, Associated Press reported.

Starbucks termed the charges 'false'

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the charges were termed "false" by the coffee chain, which promised to contest them in court. Starbucks spokesperson Reggie Borges noted in an email, "Starbucks does not agree that the claims have merit, and the complaint’s issuance does not constitute a finding by the NLRB”. The spokesperson added that it is the start of a legal procedure that allows both parties to be heard and provide evidence.

In addition to this, last month, federal labour officials petitioned a judge to order Starbucks to reinstate three union organisers at one of its Phoenix locations, claiming the coffee giant had participated in unfair labour practices.

According to labour organisers, workers at over 250 US outlets have submitted petitions with the labour board to conduct union elections as of this week. Workers United, a section of the 'Service Employees International Union', has decided to unionize at least 50 of those locations.

Starbucks's fiscal second-quarter sales hit new highs

Meanwhile, Starbucks stated on Tuesday that its fiscal second-quarter sales hit new highs, but the business also said it faced increased labour expenses, which are expected to rise much more in the coming months as the firm implements new pay rises and other perks. According to the Associated Press report, employees who have voted to unionise or stores that have requested for a union election will not be eligible for the higher pay and benefits.

Starbucks Workers United claimed it filed accusations against Starbucks with the labour board on Tuesday. The association claims the firm is breaking the law by threatening to deny the increased perks to unionized locations.

