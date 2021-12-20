US: Fellow Democrats Slam West Virginia Senator Manchin For Refusing To Back BBB Bill

The United States West Virginia's Senator Joe Manchin has been lambasted by fellow Democrats, particularly by the progressive wing of the party, for refusing to back President Joe Biden's almost $2 trillion social spending bill, known as the Build Back Better (BBB) Act. On Sunday, December 19, Manchin stated that he cannot vote for the bill pushed by the Biden administration claiming that the proposed package was too much, considering the present scenario which includes continuous inflation, the national debt, "geopolitical turmoil," and the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Russian news agency Sputnik.

However, soon after Manchin announced his decision, one of the most prominent progressives in the Senate, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, slammed him saying that "if he doesn't have the courage to do the right thing for the working families of West Virginia and America, let him vote against the bill in front of the whole world," CNN reported. The next steps are highly unpredictable now as Congress is on recess for the Christmas holidays. Some Democrats demanded that the Senate be called back into session to force a vote, but this appeared improbable. Meanwhile, others hustled to reclaim Manchin's support as Biden's image as a skilled negotiator was in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attempted to set a positive chord, assuring House Democrats and others that an agreement could still be reached early in January. Rather than condemning Manchin, Pelosi asked members of her caucus to "barnstorm" the country in the weeks ahead to demonstrate the measure's impact on constituents. “It is imperative that American families know how this once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure will improve their lives,” she was quoted by Associated Press (AP) as saying.

White House accuse Manchin of "betraying trust"

It should be mentioned here that Manchin's comments drew an immediate rebuke from the White House, which accused him of "betraying trust." Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, stated that Manchin's words are in contradiction with his discussions with the President, with White House staff, and with his own public comments. “We will continue to press him to see if he will reverse his position yet again, to honour his prior commitments and be true to his word,” Psaki added as reported by AP.

Image: AP