US Teenager Saved From Seizure After Fellow Gamer Calls Ambulance From 5,000 Miles Away

In a bizarre incident, a teenage boy was saved by a friend thousands of miles away who called the cops after hearing him have a seizure while playing video games.

Aidan Jackson, 17, was in his bedroom at Widnes playing video games and fell ill. But his gaming partner, 20-year-old Dia Lathora, informed the emergency services from 5000 miles away in Texas. The ambulance reached to his home within no time and provided treatment.

READ: Apple Disables Group FaceTime After Reports Of Eavesdropping Security Flaw

Parents thankful to Lathora

At first, his parents were shocked as they were not aware of what was wrong when police and ambulance crew knocked their doors. The crew told his parents that they had received a call about an unresponsive male at the property. They then immediately rushed to the upstairs to check on Aidan and found him 'disorientated'.

Jackson's mother said that they were at home watching television and he was upstairs in his room. Jackson first had a seizure in May 2019. His mother said that they were extremely thankful for Lathora's quick action and shocked that they were downstairs and did not know anything that was happening.

READ: IPhone FaceTime Bug Lets Users Hear Audio Of The Person They Are Calling Even Before They Answer

Little girl saves her mother

Similarly, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, Priya, saved her mother's life after she had a stroke by using FaceTime to contact her father and get help. Her father, Damien Galvin was on his way to work when he received a FaceTime call from his little daughter who informed him that her mother, Mary Constant, had collapsed on the floor at their residence in Cork, Ireland.

The father had taught her daughter how to use the iPad to make calls on FaceTime. Speaking to a radio show, Galvin said that he would not have answered the call but for some strange reason he did. He added that his little daughter was crying and told him that her mother was drinking tea and suddenly collapsed on the floor and cannot get up.

READ: Adnan Sami' 1-Year-Old Daughter Facetimes AR Rahman, Singer Says It's Time To Put A Password On The Phone

READ: Big Relief For FaceTime Users As Apple Finally Rolls Out Fix For Eavesdropping Bug