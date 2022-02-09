US: Fewer Americans Blame Donald Trump For Capitol Riots Now, Finds Survey

The number of the American citizens that hold former President Trump responsible for the January 6 Capital riot insurrection has significantly declined, new data from the Pew Research Center revealed on February 8, Tuesday. There has been a trend across America that fewer people now hold the ex-American leader Trump accountable for the deadly rioting incited by Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud. Just a little more than a year after the Capitol Riots, the Americans still remain “deeply divided about the events of that day and the ongoing congressional investigation into what happened,” the Pew Research Center stated in research on Feb 8, Tuesday.

Among both Republicans and Democrats, there have been declines since January 2021 in the shares who say Donald Trump bears responsibility for the violence and destruction at the Capitol. https://t.co/LjeyDhyYqi pic.twitter.com/sCH62p5fIE — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) February 9, 2022

Last year in 2021, about half of the US citizens, an estimated 52% believed that Donald Trump solely bore the responsibility for the violence, arson, compromise of law and order, and siege of the government Capitol building. They believed that the rioting was committed by largely Trump MAGA supporters. But a little more than a year since the Jan 6 insurrection, only 43% of Americans now believe that Trump provoked his support base to halt the certification of US President Joe Biden.

“The share of adults who say Trump bears some responsibility has changed little since then, but more Americans now say Trump bears no responsibility for the mayhem caused by his supporters that day,” the survey found. 32% of Americans do not link the former Republican leader to the Jan 6 events vs. 24% then, in the year 2021.

Decline observed among both Republicans and Democrats

The decline has been observed in both Republicans and Democrats. Many on both sides including in the Blue states believe that Trump is not responsible for violence and destruction. The opinion declined from 18% a year ago in 2021 to 10% in 2022. An estimated six-in-ten Republicans, nearly 57% currently do not hold the former US president as the instigator of the violence. This opinion has declined from the previously noted 46% after the riot. “Among Democrats and Democratic leaners, seven-in-ten say Trump bears a lot of responsibility for last year’s violence at the Capitol, down from 81% a year ago,” according to the study.

While about a majority of Republicans, nearly 65% claim that too much attention was paid to the riot. Nearly 22% say that Capitol insurrection received adequate coverage, while just 12% say it has received scant coverage. About half of Democrats nearly 48% believed that the coverage linked to the events of Jan. 6 was insufficient, 41% say the amount of attention was enough, while just 11% say it has received too much attention.

Approximately 34% of Republicans who say Biden won the election are less likely to express these views about the Jan 6 riots. Since January 6 events when the far-right mob unleashed violence and ransacked Capitol in Washington DC, the federal prosecutors have charged more than 700 Americans for making attempts at halting the democratic electoral process and for crimes.