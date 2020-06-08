US: Fiery Crash Kills 10 Racehorses And Injures 2 Drivers On New Jersey Turnpike

In an incident that occurred in New Jersey at the Turnpike during the early hours of June 7, as many as 10 racehorses succumbed to the fire on the Sallee van while on their way to Christophe Clement's New York stable, according to Bloodhorse’s official statement on the website. At least two drivers transporting the horses have been hospitalized from severe injuries, and no horse survived after the trailer hit a concrete and was caught ablaze.

The deaths were confirmed by the trainer in charge of the horses on Twitter. On June 7, a horse racing company West Point Thoroughbreds announced that two of their fillies, Hot Mist and Under the Oaks, were on the trailer when the accident occurred. "Sad to share that two WPT fillies were among the (Clement stable) horses in the tragic van accident this morning. Rest easy Hot Mist and Under the Oaks. Condolences to her partners, the Clement team, and all those who loved the (horses) who perished. Very glad the drivers are ok," the tweet read. At least two championship horses died in the crash, one, the daughter of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and the other was sired by Belmont Stakes winner Tonalist as per the reports.

This morning we learned from Sallee that a van carrying horses to our barn in NY caught on fire. We understand both drivers were admitted to hospital, and that all horses have passed. We are all devastated by the news and heartbroken - we are working to understand what happened. — Christophe Clement Racing (@clementstable) June 7, 2020

New Jersey State Police investigating

As per the statement, the rest of the horses on the van have not been identified and the trailer caught fire around 3:15 am according to Sallee Horse Vans owner Nicole Pieratt. Further, the New Jersey State Police was investigating the cause of the accident. Pierratt said in the statement that both drivers of the truck suffered due to smoke inhalation and were rushed to the hospital but have been released. Many on Twitter left condolences and grieved the tragedy.

Condolences to you, your staff, and owners, devastating to hear ðŸ™ — Brad H. Cox Racing (@bradcoxracing) June 7, 2020

Sorry to hear this. I know how much you all cherish those in your barn and how much you care. My heart is with the entire team today. — Anthony J. Stabile (@TheBigAStabile) June 7, 2020

You have our very deepest Sympathies for this horrific tragedy.... know our thoughts and prayers are with you , your horses and the drivers ... we are heartbroken for you ..ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ‡ðŸ¿ — Shirley Jerkens (@DocShirlJ) June 7, 2020

Just awful. Devastating news — Simon Bray (@SimonTVG) June 7, 2020

This is unimaginable. Our hearts go out to you and everyone that loved these horses. ðŸ™ðŸ’” — LeahðŸ‡Honor APðŸ‡Brandon (@Leahbrandon) June 7, 2020

So sorry to you, your crew, and all the connections, just horrific news.ðŸ™ðŸ¼ — Mark Hennig (@Hennigracing) June 7, 2020

We are so sorry, Christophe. Our sincere condolences to you and the owners, breeders, grooms and everybody else affected by this horrible loss. — Airdrie Stud (@AirdrieStud) June 7, 2020

My condolences Christophe, to you, the staff, and the owners and breeders of those horses. Its heartbreaking. — With the Works (@Racingwithbruno) June 7, 2020

I’m so sorry for your devastating loss. Unthinkable. Sending prayers to all. â¤ï¸ — Linda Cantillon (@LindaC2010) June 7, 2020

Terrible to read. So sorry for the horses and hope the drivers are okay. Sorry for all the people that took care of the horses too. — Craig Bernick (@craigb1818) June 7, 2020

(Image credit: AP)