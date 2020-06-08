Last Updated:

US: Fiery Crash Kills 10 Racehorses And Injures 2 Drivers On New Jersey Turnpike

On June 7, a US horse racing company West Point Thoroughbreds announced that two of their fillies, Hot Mist and Under the Oaks, were on the trailer.

US

In an incident that occurred in New Jersey at the Turnpike during the early hours of June 7, as many as 10 racehorses succumbed to the fire on the Sallee van while on their way to Christophe Clement's New York stable, according to Bloodhorse’s official statement on the website. At least two drivers transporting the horses have been hospitalized from severe injuries, and no horse survived after the trailer hit a concrete and was caught ablaze. 

The deaths were confirmed by the trainer in charge of the horses on Twitter. On June 7, a horse racing company West Point Thoroughbreds announced that two of their fillies, Hot Mist and Under the Oaks, were on the trailer when the accident occurred.  "Sad to share that two WPT fillies were among the (Clement stable) horses in the tragic van accident this morning. Rest easy Hot Mist and Under the Oaks. Condolences to her partners, the Clement team, and all those who loved the (horses) who perished. Very glad the drivers are ok," the tweet read. At least two championship horses died in the crash, one, the daughter of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and the other was sired by Belmont Stakes winner Tonalist as per the reports. 

New Jersey State Police investigating

As per the statement, the rest of the horses on the van have not been identified and the trailer caught fire around 3:15 am according to Sallee Horse Vans owner Nicole Pieratt. Further, the New Jersey State Police was investigating the cause of the accident. Pierratt said in the statement that both drivers of the truck suffered due to smoke inhalation and were rushed to the hospital but have been released. Many on Twitter left condolences and grieved the tragedy.  

(Image credit: AP)

First Published:
