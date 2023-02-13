US Fighter Jets Shoot Down Four Flying Objects In Last Nine Days, What Do We Know So Far?

It took United States President Joe Biden to authorise a missile from an F-22 raptor jet to shoot down a Chinese balloon off the east coast continental US, a balloon that Washington is intent on describing as a 'spy' balloon that was being used for surveillance by Beijing. The incident occurred on February 4. Since then, three more "unidentified objects" have been shot down by US fighter jets with the latest one on Sunday over Lake Huron in Michigan state.

How many 'objects' do we know of so far?

The news surfaced on January 28 of an object flying over the US state of Alaska. The giant balloon in Alaska drifted into Canadian territory through the west coast and continued through the US before reaching the east coast off South Carolina state. It took almost six days after being spotted, for the balloon to be downed by the US on February 4. US President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on February 1 but was advised by officials that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water. The Chinese government asserted that the balloon was for meteorological purposes and had drifted off course while labelling America's decision as an "overreaction".

A day earlier on February 3, the US Department of Defense had also said that it had identified a second Chinese "surveillance balloon" flying over Latin American countries. This was confirmed by Costa Rica, saying that locals had spotted the balloon earlier on February 2. South American nation Columbia also noted the object saying that it had detected an object with "characteristics similar to those of a balloon" at a height of 55,000 feet (17,000 m) as the balloon was also spotted in Venezuela's Maracaibo. Three days later, Beijing confirmed that the balloon belonged to China and was being used for "flight tests" but had drifted off-course.

On February 10, six days after the first balloon was shot down, US fighter jets downed another object off the coast of northern Alaska. US officials said that the object had lacked control and defended their decision by saying it was “within US sovereign airspace over US territorial water”.

Saturday (February 11) saw yet another incident, this time over Canadian territory. Acting on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's order in-lieu with Biden, Canadian and US jets were scrambled with a US F-22 jet downing another “high-altitude airborne object” over Canada's Yukon territory. The latest incident on Sunday (February 12) comprised Biden ordering fighter jets to take down an unidentified object over Lake Huron in Michigan state.

Only the first object has been attributed to Beijing, along with the balloon over Latin America.

What was the size of the objects?

The Pentagon said that the first balloon comprised "a gondola the size of three buses that weighed more than a ton" and that it was equipped with multiple antennas, and had solar panels large enough to power several intelligence-gathering sensors.

The other three objects were much smaller in size, different in appearance and flew at lower altitudes than the suspected spy balloon that fell into the Atlantic Ocean after the US missile strike. The officials said the other three objects were not consistent with the fleet of Chinese aerial surveillance balloons that targeted more than 40 countries, stretching back at least into the Trump administration, reported AP.

Officials described the second and third objects as about the size of a compact hatchback car. Canada had described the third object as cylindrical and smaller than the initial balloon and no speculations of its alleged connection to China were raised.

The fourth object was described as an octagonal structure with strings hanging off it, and was not deemed to be a military threat to anything on the ground, but could have posed a hazard to civil aviation because it flew at about 20,000ft (6,000 metres), a US official told AP.

What has been recovered from the objects?

US naval images showed that the military had recovered the first object which looked like a large piece from a balloon whose custody had been taken over the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for analysis.

The second object which was shot off the coast of Alaska near Deadhorse is still in the process of recovery by the Alaska National Guard. “Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow, and limited daylight, are a factor in this operation, and personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety,” a statement by the military said.

Recovery teams backed by a Canadian CP-140 patrol aircraft are searching for debris from the third object in the Yukon, the Canadian defence ministry said on Saturday. The Pentagon said the FBI was working closely with Canadian police. The Yukon is the westernmost Canadian territory and the among the least populated part of Canada.

US military personnel equipped with specialist diving gear designed for the extreme cold waters of Michigan’s Lake Huron are expected to be deployed quickly to search for pieces of the destroyed fourth object.