US Fighter Jets Shoot Down spy Balloon, China Expresses Its Strong 'dissatisfaction'

After the United States shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, Beijing has now opposed the action. Blasting Pentagon's decision, China termed it as the US' overreaction and violation of international practice. The action comes after President Joe Biden responded that it will be taken care of.

In a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry, it said, "China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and protest against US' use of force to shoot down China’s civilian airship. Instead, it should properly handle the incident in a calm, professional and restrained manner".

It further added US’ overreaction has seriously violated international practice and Beijing will resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests of relevant companies while reserving the right to make further necessary reactions.

US Fighter Jets shot down Chinese Spy Balloon

US officials have confirmed that the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was flying over the skies of Montana has been downed by Air Force fighter aircraft. A number of videos shared on social media appeared to capture the moment the balloon went down. At the time it was shot down, the balloon was flying over Myrtle beach on the Carolina coast. China has conceded that it is indeed its balloon but not that it is conducting surveillance, rather that it was blown off course due to wind.

As per AP, an operation was underway in U.S. territorial waters in the Atlantic Ocean to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet and was estimated to be about the size of three school buses. The balloon was downed by Air Force fighter aircraft, according to two officials who were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

President Joe Biden had told reporters earlier Saturday that “we’re going to take care of it,” when asked about the balloon. The Federal Aviation Administration and Coast Guard worked to clear the airspace and water below the balloon as it reached the ocean. Television footage showed a small explosion, followed by the balloon descending toward the water. U.S. military jets were seen flying in the vicinity and ships were deployed in the water to mount the recovery operation.

Officials were aiming to time the operation so they could recover as much of the debris as possible before it sinks into the ocean. The Pentagon had previously estimated that any debris field would be substantial. The balloon was spotted Saturday morning over the Carolinas as it approached the coast. In preparation for the operation, the FAA Administration temporarily closed airspace over the Carolina coastline, including the airports in Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina. The FAA rerouted air traffic from the area and warned of delays as a result of the flight restrictions.