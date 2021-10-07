Last Updated:

US: Firefighters Attempt To Rescue Person Hanging From Cliff, Find A 'mannequin' Instead

People had noticed the person dangling from a cliff and had reported it to the authorities. Firefighters were surprised when they rushed to the site for rescue.

Firefighters in California were surprised when they reached the spot for a cliff rescue. People on the Hope Ranch Beach had noticed a person dangling from a roof and reported it to the authorities. Firefighters, who rushed to the spot for rescuing the person hanging from a cliff, discovered it to be a movie mannequin.

Firefighters find mannequin hanging from a cliff

Taking to Twitter, the Santa Barbara County Fire Information Officer informed about the whole incident. In the post, the fire information officer mentioned that they received a report of a person hanging down on a cliff above Hope Ranch Beach. The firefighters with trucks, drones and engines rushed to the spot. After reaching the spot, the firefighters discovered that it was a mannequin hanging from the cliff and not a real person. 

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department in the tweet said, "At 3:49, SBC rec’d reports of a medical 30 feet down cliff above Hope Ranch Beach. Multi agency response with UTV’s, Drone, Engines and Truck. Ended up being a mannequin from movie shoot days earlier. Passerby’s on the beach noticed and called. Better to call than not!"

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department in the post has shared the pictures of the mannequin hanging from the cliff. The post has garnered the attention of users who reacted to the incident. Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 100 likes and 18 Retweets. "Oh she's gonna fall... everyone looks down at her assumed point of impact. But NO! She's miraculously grabbed ahold of a tree down below with amazing grip strength and is holding tight!! She gets rescued by a crash test dummy. They kiss as the credits roll. The end," wrote a user.

Another user wrote, "Pick up your trash movie set people". Check out some user reactions: 

