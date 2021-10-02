US Firefighters Rescue Kitten Stuck Inside A Pipe, Netizens Call It 'great Job'; Watch

In a rescue operation, firefighters pulled out a kitten that got stuck inside a pipe in Texas, USA. The life-saving operation was conducted by the El Paso Fire Department, who immediately rushed to the cat's rescue after someone informed them over a call. The incident was recorded on camera, which is now extensively surfacing on social media platforms, winning the hearts of netizens.

The video of the kitten's rescue was first uploaded by the El Paso Police Department. The video opens with rescue officials cutting a pipe using a sharp blade. While one officer is seen cutting the pipe, the other rescuer is seen calmly holding the kitten with both hands. One can also see that the pipe wherein the kitten got stuck is quite narrow. After cutting the pipe, the rescuers also used liquid lubricants, after which the little cat was finally out of the trap.

Kitten viral video: Firefighters saving kitten wins internet, Watch

Interestingly, in the last part of the video, the kitten is seen freely walking after hours of hardship, which is actually robbing the hearts of viewers on social media. Whoever came across the video couldn't resist reacting to it. Some lauded the efforts of the rescuers, while others showered love on the little cat.

Since the video went online, it has amassed more than 3000 views and numerous comments. One user who came across the video said, "Awesome job guys!!![sic]," another user wrote, "You all are awesome[sic]." "Great!" posted a third. Some dropped heart emoticon while some liked the post.

In a similar incident, a video of cat rescue surfaced on social media where the security officials rescued a kitten from inside a car's engine. After a lengthy struggle, the rescuers managed to pull the cat out of the engine, and the video of the unusual rescue was posted on social media by the Ramapo Police Department. Many users on social media appreciated the efforts of security officials, while some enquired about how the cat got into the engine. See the rescue video below.

On Thursday, Officer Genito, Officer Simpson, and Dog Control Officer McGrath responded to a residence on Viola Rd for a report of a kitten that was trapped in the engine compartment of a car. After a lengthy struggle, they were able to safely remove the kitten from the car. 🐈 pic.twitter.com/eaSUvPISoo — Ramapo Police Dept. (@Ramapo_PD) September 19, 2021

(Image: Facebook/@Elpasopolicedepartmnet)