US Firm Mazars To Discontinue Support For Trump Organisation's Financial Statements

The accounting company named Mazars informed the Trump Organisation, former US President Donald Trump's family business, that it would no longer support the financial statements generated for Trump's private businesses.

According to a letter from Mazars to the Trump Organisation, the firm claimed that a decade of financial statements can no longer be trusted. This came amid an ongoing investigation which is looking at whether the former US president exaggerated the worth of his assets illegally, Sputnik reported.

According to NPR, the information was disclosed in court filings filed on Monday as a part of a probe of the Trump Organisation's business operations by the New York State Attorney General's office. Attorney General Letitia James' office is probing whether Trump utilised financial statements generated by Mazars to deceive lenders into giving him the best loan conditions available.

Mazars' remarks on discontinuation for the Trump Organisation

In the letter, Mazars wrote, "We have come to this conclusion based, in part, upon the filings made by the New York Attorney General on January 18, 2022, our own investigation, and information received from internal and external sources," CNN reported. The letter was sent to the Trump Organisation's chief legal officer, urging them not to depend on financial statements from June 2011 to June 2020.

The letter went on to read, “While we have not concluded that the various financial statements, as a whole, contain material discrepancies, based upon the totality of the circumstances, we believe our advice to you to no longer rely upon those financial statements is appropriate," Sputnik reported.

The accounting firm has also recommended the Trump Organization not to rely on the representations and to notify any recipients of the statements, like lenders or insurance holders. Furthermore, on Monday, James filed a court filing containing a copy of the Mazars' letter as proof in her probe, as she sought to interrogate Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., as well as his daughter Ivanka Trump, as per Sputnik.

In addition to this, Trump's attorneys have urged a judge to stop James from continuing his inquiry. The Trump Organization, which reflects the former president's private and family enterprises, has been accused by the attorney general's office of engaging in "fraudulent or misleading" acts.

The Mazars' letter, according to the New York Times, might enhance James' probe into whether the accounting firm's assertions aided overvaluing the Trump Organization's many hotels, golf clubs, and other assets.

(Image: AP)