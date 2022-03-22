US' First Black Supreme Court Nominee To Face Tough Questions As Senate Hearings Begin

Nearly a month after US President Joe Biden nominated the first black woman and federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court, she is set to face senators’ questions, on Tuesday, in order to confirm her seat in the country's apex court.

While the Democrats, who are pushing hard to quickly confirm the only Black female justice in the court’s 233-year history, the Opposition party, Republicans, are in the mood to hit her with pointed questions.

During the opening statements on Monday, 51-year-old Jackson was seen sitting silently for more than four hours where both Democrats and Republicans are due to appreciate their approval and queries respectively.

WATCH: Hearing opens for Biden's Supreme Court nominee:

As proceedings began on Tuesday, during the first 30 minutes, she responded to their specific points, including charges by some Republicans that she has been too lenient in sentencing on criminal matters. While replying to the query, she spoke for nearly 12 minutes where she didn't mention specific cases but pointed to the committee that she has been awarding the criminals as per the facts of the case and within the judicial boundary.

"I have been dealing with the case without fear or favour, consistent with my judicial oath," she said. Also, Jackson added that she has been independent, deciding cases from a neutral posture in her nine years as a federal judge.

Irrespective of her claims, Republicans challenged her statement and criticiser Jackson citing her record on criminal matters as a judge. Senetor Lindsey Graham, who had earlier supported Biden's call to nominate Jackson as Supreme Court judge, said: “It’s about, ‘We’re all racist if we ask hard questions.’ That’s not going to fly with us.”

During the hearing, Graham indicated that he is unlikely to vote for her again. Another Republican, Sen. Josh Hawley pointed Jackson had a pattern of issuing lower sentences in child pornography cases, repeating comments he wrote in a Twitter thread last week. Later, the issue was reiterated by several Republicans present in the committee. However, supporting Jackson, Judiciary Committee Chairman, Dick Durbin said that to be first, “often, you have to be the best, in some ways the bravest.”

Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?

Born in Washington, D.C, and raised in Miami, Jackson, now 51, once worked as one of Breyer’s law clerks early in her legal career. Jackson said she traces her interest in the law to when she was in preschool and her father was in law school.

She attended Harvard as an undergraduate and for law school, and served on the US Sentencing Commission-- the agency that develops federal sentencing policy, before becoming a federal judge in 2013. In one of Jackson’s most high-profile decisions, as a trial court judge, she ordered former White House Counsel Don McGahn to appear before Congress. That was a setback to Trump’s efforts to keep his top aides from testifying.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)