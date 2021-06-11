US First Lady Jill Biden Responds To Melania's Jacket Message ‘I Don’t Care’ With 'Love'

US First lady Jill Biden, on June 10, addressed reporters in Cornwall, England, ahead of the G7 conference, which her husband President Joe Biden aims to use for rebuilding trans-Atlantic ties. For the occasion, Jill was seen donning a simple plain black jacket with the word ‘LOVE written on it in glitter. With her unique choice of outfit, the first lady not only conveyed America’s love to the rest of the world but also gave an alleged befitting reply to former First Lady Melania Trump who wore a contrasting message on one of her trips.

‘I really don’t care. Do u?'

In a visit to an immigration detention centre in Texas, Former US President Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump wore a jacket with “I don’t really care, Do U?” inked on it. Her fashion statement created a stir not only in the US but abroad with many linking it to Trump’s ambitious border wall and subsequent separation of migrant children from their families.

When asked by journalists if she could explain her choice of jacket, the incumbent first lady simply said that she was bringing “love from America.” As per observers, Jill’s message adds to the already exacerbated international approval rate of Joe Biden, who has vowed to reprise all ties that his predecessor broke. Meanwhile, another group of experts have speculated if her message was subtly directed at Vice President Kamala Harris who earlier this week, speaking in Guetaala asked refugees to simple “Don’t come” to the US.

Joe Biden on June 9 left on the first official foreign trip of his presidency and touted the strong transatlantic alliance ahead of summits with G7, European, and NATO partners, and then a bilateral summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. On his maiden overseas trip to Europe, Biden is scheduled to hold meetings with over a dozen world leaders and discuss issues like COVID-19, the Afghan pull out and the security challenges posed by Russia and China. Further, while responding to a question, the US President even indicated that he had a plan for vaccinating the world. Biden will also be meeting UK’s Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and he will then fly to Brussels for summits with the NATO military alliance and the EU, then finish up in Geneva, where he will be meeting Putin.

Image: AP