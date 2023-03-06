The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, has dismissed concerns about POTUS Joe Biden's mental fitness, saying her husband would "never" consider taking such a test. Her remarks came after Republican politician Nikki Haley, who is running for the 2024 presidential election, demanded that politicians over 75 should undergo a mental competency test.

It is significant to note that Biden is preparing for a re-election campaign despite concerns about his age. Biden will turn 86 at the end of his second term if he gets re-elected to the president's position next year. During an interview with CNN, the first lady of the US said that she and her husband would never go through such a test and called the proposal "ridiculous". "We would never even discuss something like that," she added.

Is Biden running for the 2024 US Election?

Citing Biden's recent travel schedule, Biden's wife tried to defend his stamina. She said Biden's Poland and Ukraine trips show his ability to travel and work each and every day. When asked whether Biden would run for another term, the US First Lady said she was "all for" it, but ultimately it was his decision. "It’s Joe’s decision," she said. "And we support whatever he wants to do. If he’s in, we’re there. If he wants to do something else, we’re there too."

The proposal for taking a competency test has been criticised as ageist by some, including Senator Bernie Sanders, who called it an "absurd" idea during an interview with CBS News last month. He said age should not be used as a factor to determine a person's ability to stand in elections.

Image: AP