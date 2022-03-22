US First Lady Says It's Good To Be 'kind To Monsters' In Video With Sesame Street Cast

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden, released a video on Monday with some of the cast of Sesame Street. Her presence in the show's segment was meant to spread 'kindness'. Jill Biden while interacting with kids on the show told them to be nice to 'monsters' while sharing the word of the day. In the clip, First Lady Biden was seen with other two muppets.

'Hi, I'm Jill Biden and I'm here with my good friend Gabrielle,' US First Lady Jill Biden said from the famous PBS set during a Sesame Workshop in the clip. The video was posted by Jill Biden on her official Twitter handle. Jill Biden in a video was seen putting out her thoughts on 'kindness'.

Today’s Word of the Day from @SesameStreet is a reminder that small acts of kindness can go a long way.💕pic.twitter.com/W5s63pdbtn — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 21, 2022

Sesame Street is an American educational children's television series that is a combination of live-action, sketch comedy, animation, and puppetry. Biden was sitting down with the muppets and wearing a dusty rose dress with a matching suit jacket. She and Gabrielle petted Tango, the muppet pup, and played fetch, showing the gesture of kindness towards the animals. And finally, the group watered the plants on Sesame Street Set showing kindness towards the environment. Things done for others are a gesture of kindness. 'When we do things for others, it makes us feel good, too,' President Joe Biden's wife said.

What was the show about?

The show opens up with Gabrielle, a 6-year-old muppet who was first introduced to the Sesame Street cast in 2018 saying, 'Hi, we're here to tell you the word of the day '. Biden explained, 'Today's word is kindness. It means doing something to show you care about people, animals, or the environment '. The famous red muppet Elmo then appeared on the set with his adopted dog Tango to give a picture to the first lady, which Biden said was an example of kindness toward people. The image shown by Lady Biden by holding the paper and sporting a french manicure was revealed to be a hand-drawn picture of the first lady holding hands with Gabrielle and Elmo as per Daily Mail.

Besides serving as First Lady of the United States, Dr. Biden still continues her lifelong teaching career with classes at Northern Virginia Community College, which she taught during her stint as the second lady when President Joe Biden was No. 2 to Barack Obama. Her classes are usually subjected to taught by 'staff' for both security reasons and so students are not compelled to add her class to their semester just because it is taught by the president's wife as reported by Daily Mail.

Image: Twitter/ @FLOTUS