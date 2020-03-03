US Fisherman Breaks Record After Catching Largest Lake Trout In New England

An American ice fisherman belonging has broken the 62-year-old record for the largest lake trout ever caught in New Hampshire. Thomas Knight reportedly told the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department that he had an amazing feeling when he caught the trout onto the ice on Big Diamond Pond in West Stewartstown on March 3 weighing more than the previous record-holder, a 28-lb. trout caught in 1958. As per the reports, Knight when weighed the trout for the first time, he found it to be weighing almost 30 lbs. and hence he took it to package distribution center, where he found out the trout weighing in at 37.7 lbs.

Fisheries biologist Andy Schafermeyer said that Knight's fish shattered the old record by over 9 pounds. Schafermeyer added that most state records are done so by only a few ounces. He further added that this fish is now the largest lake trout caught in all of New England. Schafermeyer estimated that the long fish must be between 50 and 60 years old, as per reports.

Video gains widespread attention

The video was shared by NH Fish and Game on its Facebook page that has managed to garner 268 views with 57 comments and 197 shares. A user commented, "Can't confirm any details other than I believe this came out a newfound a few years ago. By people studying fish it wasn't an ice fishing I don't believe." The second user wrote, "What a catch!!!! Took me all day!!!! Used a mouse as bait!".

The third wrote, "That fish was having a long life, too bad they didn't do the right thing and release it back to the wild. I suppose the fish will now be disrespected by having it mounted and displayed as a trophy." Another wrote, "Hope they eat it. 50-60 years old. Should have released it." Another user wrote, "Great guy for a New State Record". Another user commented, "Wish it was released back. Breaks my heart, especially since he'll be hanging on the wall and not used as food.".

