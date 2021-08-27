US Flag To Fly At Half-mast Until Aug 30 To Honour Troops, Victims Killed In Kabul Attack

Two explosions hit Kabul airport on Thursday, taking more than 60 lives, including those of 13 US military personnel. To honour the victims killed in the terror attack, the US flag will be flown at half-mast until the evening of August 30, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said. Nearly 140 people have been injured in the attack claimed by Islamic State (ISIS) militants.

Jen Psaki said, "As a mark for respect, starting today, the United States flag will be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds... until sunset on August 30, 2021, in honour of the victims of the senseless acts of violence in Kabul".

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the US Department of Defense spokesperson confirmed the death toll of US service members killed in attacks and said, "I can confirm that subsequent to Gen. McKenzie's remarks, a thirteenth US service member has died from his wounds suffered as a result of the attack on Abbey Gate. The latest number of injured is now 18".

The US service members wounded during the attack are being evacuated in C-17 aircraft equipped with surgical units.

US President Joe Biden pledges to hunt down ISIS terrorists

Speaking from the East Room of the White House shortly after the Pentagon's confirmation on the Deaths of American service members, US President Joe Biden stated, "We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose and the moment of our choosing. Here's what you need to know: These ISIS terrorists will not win".

Speaking on Thursday's twin blasts that took place outside the Abbey Gate where US and British forces were stationed to carry out the evacuation process, Biden warned the Taliban, "We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay".

Calling Thursday a 'tough day', the US President said, "These American service members who gave their lives were heroes who have been engaged in the dangerous selfless mission to save the lives of others".

While the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has informed that time was running out to evacuate people stranded in Afghanistan and a majority of those who were eligible to come to Britain had been evacuated.

Speaking after an emergency meeting to discuss the Afghanistan situation, Boris Johnson said, "The barbaric terrorist attack in Kabul shows the importance of continuing Operation PITTING to the end. The majority of those eligible have been evacuated and our teams are getting through to people as fast as they can in the hours that remain to us."

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: AP)