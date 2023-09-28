US: Flight Attendant Found Dead With Sock Stuffed In Her Mouth In Airport Hotel Room

In a shocking incident, a flight attendant was found dead in a hotel room two days after her planned check-out time with a sock in her mouth. The shocking death of the 66-year-old American Airlines flight attendant, who was from Las Vegas, has been surrounded by mystery. The deceased woman was found by the hotel staff while they were cleaning on Monday evening, September 25 (local time). As soon as the hotel staff discovered the dead woman in the room, medics were called to the scene, reported Mirror.

American Airlines flight attendant found dead

US medics pronounced her dead at approximately 10.40 pm (local time) at Philadelphia Airport Marriott. The case has also been reported to the law enforcement team. According to the investigation team, there have been no apparent signs of a forced entry or struggle, and no weapons have been found inside the hotel room.

After conducting the search at the crime scene, sealed prescription bottles were discovered within the room, hinting at the presence of medications, reported ABC News. According to the investigators, the woman was on "several medications," although details regarding the nature of these medications have not been disclosed.

Further, the reason behind the death has not yet been determined. While talking to the local news channel, Chief Inspector Scott Small said the woman had "suffered a sudden death." To understand the cause of death, the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division have been actively investigating her passing, and the case is being treated as "suspicious."

As the investigation is ongoing, the identity of the deceased flight attendant has not been made public at this time, and autopsy results have not been released yet. Earlier, another American Airlines flight attendant also died in front of her horrified colleagues during a flight from Venice to Philadelphia. At that time, Cabin crew members made 'valiant efforts’ to save the life of Carol Wright after she unexpectedly collapsed just a short time after takeoff.