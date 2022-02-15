US Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Kansas After Passenger Tried To Enter Cockpit

An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Kansas City after an “unruly passenger” tried to enter the cockpit in the plane. In order to stop the person from entering the cockpit, the flight attendant used a coffee pot to hit the man over the head, Independent reported. The witnesses have revealed that the passenger had attempted to forcefully enter the cockpit and open the plane door. The identity of the passenger is not revealed, however, it is reported that a passenger is a middle-aged man.

American Airlines flight 1775 took off from Los Angeles on Sunday and was on its way to Washington DC. The flight was, however, diverted to Kansas City airport in Missouri, Independent reported citing the airlines' statement. As per the audio recording that has been captured on live air traffic control communications, the pilot can be heard saying, “Yeah, he’s trying to get into the cockpit, American 1775.” The pilot added that four passengers are trying to stop the person from entering the cockpit. The airline in the statement expressed gratitude to its crew members who they insisted are "dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and who handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism.”

Flight makes emergency landing in Kansas City

Mouaz Moustafa, onr witness revealed that a flight attendant hit the middle aged-man man over the head with a coffee pot to stop him from opening the plane door, as per the news report. Moustafa further informed that the FBI had entered their flight and they were going through the scene. Moustafa tweeted, “The FBI have boarded flight AA1775 and are going through the scene after a flight attendant used a coffee pot to strike a middle-aged man multiple times who was attempting to open the plane door." After landing in Kansas, the passenger stated that the police took the passenger off the plane. The flight made an emergency landing at Kansas city at 2.28 pm (local time) and insisted, "it felt like the plane was free fallling and many feared the worst people weren't fully aware of what was unfolding."

The FBI have boarded flight #AA1775 and are going through the scene after a flight attendant used a coffee pot to strike a middle aged man multiple times who was attempting to open the plane door. pic.twitter.com/L7FYeedzuD — Mouaz Moustafa (@SoccerMouaz) February 13, 2022

Police have boarded flight #AA1775 from #LA to #DC which made an emergency and rapid landing in Kansas. Flight descended at 5000 fps. It felt like the plane was free falling and many feared the worst because people weren’t fully aware of what was unfolding pic.twitter.com/qyDHSrdUqF — Mouaz Moustafa (@SoccerMouaz) February 13, 2022

passengers held the individual and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to subdue him as the plane descended rapidly. the man was bleeding as the police in this video are taking him off the flight after landing in Kansas #AA1775 pic.twitter.com/HL2JnyYglw — Mouaz Moustafa (@SoccerMouaz) February 13, 2022

More FBI agents in the plane speaking to passengers you can see the flight attendant cleaning up the scene. The individual who caused the incident was bleeding as the plane made the emergency landing. #AA1775 from #LA to #DC is currently still on tarmac in Kansas City #Missouri. pic.twitter.com/Kc99Dwo3Fv — Mouaz Moustafa (@SoccerMouaz) February 13, 2022

Image: Unsplash/Representative