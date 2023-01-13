US Flights Disruption: FAA Says System Outage Caused By Personnel Who Damaged Data File

Following Wednesday’s flight fiasco, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) late Thursday said that a preliminary analysis of the January 11 system crash that grounded the US' airplanes showed a data file was damaged by personnel who failed to follow procedures. The US Aviation Authority revoked access for the personnel involved but said little about the vulnerability of its systems, reported Washington Post.

US air travel returned mostly to normal on Thursday, the FAA tweeted. By midafternoon on the East Coast, about 150 flights had been cancelled and more than 3,700 delayed — much lower figures than on Wednesday, when more than 1,300 flights were scrubbed and 11,000 delayed. The FAA determined that a data file in the country’s Notices to Air Missions (NOTAM) database was “damaged by personnel who failed to follow procedures,” the agency said in a statement, as per Sputnik.

FAA operations are back to normal, and we are seeing no unusual delays or cancellations this morning. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 12, 2023

On Thursday, CNN reported that “the Federal Aviation Administration software that failed on Wednesday causing thousands of flight delays and cancellations is 30 years old and at least six years away from being updated,” citing a government source familiar with the situation. Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg promised a thorough examination to avoid another major failure.

“Our immediate focus is technical — understanding exactly how this happened, why the redundancies and the backups that were built into the system were not able to prevent the level of disruption that we saw,” Buttigieg told reporters.

What are NOTAMs and what do they do?

The chaos on Wednesday erupted due to failure of NOTAMs. NOTAMs, or Notices to Airmen, are notices issued by national aviation authorities to provide information about changes or potential hazards in the airspace that may affect the safety of aircraft operations. They are typically issued for temporary events or conditions, such as temporary flight restrictions, runway closures, or changes in navigation aids. NOTAMs are also used to provide information about special-use airspace, such as military training routes or aerial demonstrations.

The purpose of NOTAMs is to keep pilots informed of potential hazards or changes in the airspace, allowing them to plan their flights safely and avoid areas that may be unsafe. NOTAMs are issued by the appropriate national authority, such as the FAA in the United States, and are disseminated to pilots through various means, such as through flight service stations, flight information centers, and other aeronautical information services. Pilots are responsible for obtaining and reviewing relevant NOTAMs before conducting a flight.