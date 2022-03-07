US: Florida Police Chief Fired For Favouring Non-white Officers In Hiring And Promotions

In the United States, a Florida police chief, Larry Scirotto was fired just after six months on the job. He was sworn in as the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on August 24, 2021. The city of Fort Lauderdale issued a statement announcing that 48 year old, Scirotto was fired on Thursday by City Manager Chris Lagerbloom. As per the reports of AP News, he was accused of making recruitment and promotion based on a minority first approach. Lagerbloom announced on Friday that there was a diversity campaign in the police department which is illegal.

Investigation after the accusations found that Scirotto created a divisive atmosphere in the department. The investigation reports suggest that Scirotto was unjustly focused on black candidates for employment and that overall, there was a very contentious culture inside the department based on the idea that the chief was purposely using race, gender, and sexual orientation as criteria necessary for promotions.

Luis Alvarez will serve as interim police chief

The investigative report further stated that while diversification is an important and admirable aim, it must be pursued in a legal and ethical manner. Luis Alvarez, who is now an assistant chief, will serve as interim police chief. There are around 530 officers and 179 civilian personnel working for the department.

City Manager Chris Lagerbloom stated that as an organisation, they strive to be diverse and they work hard to represent the people they work with. He further said that there are specific lawful ways to allow that diversity to happen and in this situation, the investigative report revealed that they didn't completely follow the rules in how they were working toward those varied positions, according to 7News.

Scirotto defended himself

Scirotto defended himself in an interview with Fox affiliate 7News, saying non-white candidates deserved to be promoted and that those minority groups are being viewed as if they are less than deserving. He claims that the minority people he promoted were great prospects who performed at every level of the organisation and they deserved to be promoted. The termination came after two Fort Lauderdale cops claimed in October that they were passed over for promotion because of their ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender.

(With Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP