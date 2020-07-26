US: Florida Surpasses New York To Become Second Worst-hit State With COVID-19 Caseload

Florida has now surpassed New York with respect to the number of COVID-19 cases, thus become the second worst-affected state in the United States. As per reports, the Florida Department of Health reported recording 12,199 new COVID-19 cases in a single day as well as 124 deaths on Saturday, July 25.

Crisis continues to worsen

As per reports, the recent spike in cases has brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Florida to 414,511 with a death toll of about 5,777 deaths. New York which at one point had been the epicentre of the pandemic in US has reported 411,200 coronavirus cases with a death toll of 32,608.

California, which is the most populous state in the country, is currently the epicentre of the virus in the United States and has the highest count of reported case crossing over the 440,000 mark.

The United States currently has the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases in the world, with over 4 million cases of infection and 146,076 virus-related deaths. It is followed by Brazil in a distant second with over 2 million reported cases and more than 85,000 deaths.

Trump claims virus will just disappear

US President Donald Trump, despite facing severe criticism for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has time and again claimed that the virus will eventually just ‘disappear’.

Trump has repeatedly denied responsibility for the coronavirus crisis in the country and passed on the blame to the governor of states, claiming that while some governors have acted admirably, others have handled the situation poorly.

(Representational Image: AP File)

