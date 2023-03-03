US: Florida Woman Breaks Guinness World Record; Completes Ultra-marathon In 23 Days

A Florida woman, Megan Cassidy, has broken a Guinness World Record (GWR) for completing 23 ultra-marathon runs where she covered 31.1 miles in a span of 23 days. The 41-year-old woman from the Florida city of Kissimmee has run from December 17, 2022, to January 8, 2023, as per Guinness World Records.

"Running every day like that, it's not so bad because you keep up with it," said Cassidy, reported Oceola News-Gazette. Further, she stated, "There are days it got kind of lonely. But I'd wear a bib telling about what I was doing, and people loved hearing about it."

Florida woman earns Guinness World Record

According to the GWR website, the most consecutive days to run an ultra-marathon distance (female) is 23 and was achieved by Megan Cassidy (USA) in Orlando, Florida, USA, from December 17, 2022 to January 8, 2023. Cassidy prepared diligently for this achievement and she has been very grateful for the support from her peers and fellow runners. Cassidy haD completed her runs in the Lake Nona area due to the quality of the trails. While talking about her journey, Cassidy shared that the most difficult part was to ensure to take AN enriched diet.

"It was hard to eat enough calories in the first few days. Your brain tries to stop you from doing this so it tells you that you're not hungry. I had to tell my boyfriend to make sure that I ate at least a quarter of a pan of lasagna every day," she said.

As per the media reports, Cassidy has broken her own record of 22 days and has hoped for crossing her own recent target of 23 days. However, she had to stop her marathon as she resumed work.