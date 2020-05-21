Last Updated:

US Forces Neutralize Active Shooter At Naval Air Station Corpus Christi In South Texas

US Naval Security Forces killed a shooter at NAS Corpus Christi, Texas, after the gunman opened fire at around 6.15am in the vicinity of the North Gate.

Written By
Kunal Gaurav
US Naval Security Forces neutralized an active shooter at NAS Corpus Christi, Texas, after the gunman opened fire at around 6.15am in the vicinity of the North Gate. The Naval Air Station locked it down and alerted everyone through social media when the shooter was active near the North Gate. 

NAS Corpus Christi said in a statement that the shooter has been neutralised and all gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene. It added that NCIS and local law enforcement are present at the scene and more details will be provided as and when it becomes available.

Shooting at naval base

In December 2019, a Saudi military trainee carried out the mass shooting at the Pensacola naval base in the United States. Three US sailors lost their lives in the shooting and eight were injured before the gunman was neutralised. Later, law enforcement officials discovered that the gunman communicated with al-Qaeda operatives about planning and tactics in the months leading up to the attack.

“We now have a clearer understanding of Alshamrani’s associations and activities in the years, months and days leading up to his attack,” said Attorney General William Barr at a news conference.

(Image: Facebook / NAS Corpus Christi)

First Published:
