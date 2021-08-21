US Forecasters: Hurricane Grace Strengthens To Category 3, Approaches Mexico's Gulf Coast

Hurricane Grace made landfall as a strong Category 3 hurricane on Mexico's Gulf coast last Friday, drenching small fishing communities and beach resorts as it made its second impact in the country in two days. The hurricane had lost strength while traversing the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, spinning over Mexico's busiest tourist strip, but as it headed toward the country's mainland, it quickly drew power from the relatively mild Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters predict flash floods and mudslides in isolated regions

Grace had maximum sustained winds of 195 kph late Friday, according to the US National Hurricane Centre. It was around 120 kilometres southeast of Tuxpan and moving west at 17 kph. Grace was expected to lose strength swiftly Saturday as it rushed inland over a mountain range, bringing torrential rainfall to the heart of the country, including the Mexico City region. Forecasters predict 15 to 30 centimetres of rain in a few isolated regions, posing a risk of flash floods, mudslides, and urban flooding.

Major Hurricane #Grace is about to make landfall near Rancho Playa, Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph maximum sustained winds and gusts to 130 mph. This is going to be an exceptionally dangerous storm for Mexico. pic.twitter.com/jpjiZFgTjh — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) August 21, 2021

Grace brought strong winds, high waves, and rain to the Veracruz towns of Tuxpan, Poza Rica, Xalapa, and Veracruz city, as well as coastal towns in the states of Tabasco and Tamaulipas, according to the Mexico's meteorological department. As the storm's leading edge thrashed at the coast, fishermen hauled their boats out of the ocean and brought them within ports to avoid damage. The central states and the Mexican capital are expected to be hit by a tropical storm this weekend, with strong gusts and occasional precipitation.

I captured a lot of great imagery during our flight to Hurricane #Grace yesterday, so I'll share them all in a thread here, starting with this time-lapse of our first two of three passes through the storm. The first eye is around 0:26, and the second around 1:45. pic.twitter.com/RrLfq9Yb0w — Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) August 19, 2021

Grace, according to Heriberto Montes Ortiz, the head of Mexico's National Water Commission's General Technical Sub-Directorate, could produce swollen rivers and streams, as well as flooding in low-lying areas, landslides, and damage to roads and highways. The agency was keeping an eye on rivers, dams, and villages in the states of Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, and Tlaxcala, where heavy rain was forecast.

84,000 people in Cancun living without electricity

While no deaths have been reported so far, several roadways have been blocked by fallen limbs and trees that have pulled down power lines, leaving thousands without electricity on Thursday. The majority of shops were closed on Friday, and those that did open had huge lines of people waiting to buy tortillas and other food items. The hurricane knocked off electricity to 84,000 people in Cancun and 65,000 in Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Puerto Aventura, and Tulum, according to Quintana Roo state governor Carlos Joaquin.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image- AP