US: Former Clinton Aide Envisages Possible Hillary-Trump Rematch In 2024, Claims Report

Former US President Bill Clinton's ex-adviser Dick Morris believes that there is a "good chance" of a rematch between Hillary Clinton and Republican leader Donald Trump in 2024. Morris stated that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will bear the brunt if Democrats lose control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections. This might also pave a way for a second Hillary campaign in 2024 elections, with husband Bill playing a key role in her strategy, he added.

"There is a story possibility of a rematch between both leaders. Hillary has devised a superb strategy that no one else can match. Knowing the people she surrounds herself with, I believe only her husband, Bill, is capable of that level of thinking," Morris stated at WABC radio show as per the New York Post. Meanwhile, Democrats have publicly criticised Biden, Hillary has warned her party against aligning itself with progressive Democrats' ideals. According to Morris, she has been positioning herself as the Democratic alternative to the incumbent President Biden.

Hillary is going to own the turf in the Democratic party: Morris

Morris further stated that Hillary is going to be the person who will own the turf in the Democratic party. Speaking to MSNBC News, Hillary, the former secretary of state, cautioned Democrats that winning elections requires "some careful thinking," She warned her party not to just focus on deep-blue districts where a Democrat and a liberal Democrat, or so-called progressive Democrat, are likely to win. Meanwhile, Morris echoed her approach and stated that she has carved out a niche for herself based on pragmatism rather than ideology.

Trump hints at a possible re-election attempt in 2024

The squabble between moderates and progressives over Biden's legislative agenda, which has endangered the Build Back Better social-spending package and electoral reforms, has given Hillary and her husband an opening to reclaim prominence in the Democratic Party, reported Politico last week. Meanwhile, former President Trump also hinted at a possible re-election attempt in 2024 while speaking at the "Save America" rally in Arizona on January 15. Trump stated that he would reclaim the White House in the next presidential election. "I feel that 2024 will be even more crucial, but we will definitely reclaim the House, the Senate, and the United States," he added as per Sputnik.