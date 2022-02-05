US: Former Detective Frank Serpico Gets His Formal Medal Of Honor Certificate After 50 Yrs

American retired detective Frank Serpico finally received his long-overdue Medal of Honor certificate more than 50 years after he testified about endemic corruption in the New York Police Department. The NYPD recognised Serpico's efforts and service by providing an official certificate and an inscribed medal of honor. According to the New York Daily News report, the 85-year old former undercover detective received the honour in the mail on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Serpico shared pictures of his award. He left behind a gilded frame containing his medal, an official certificate, and an old black-and-white picture showing him as a young uniformed police officer. This comes less than two months after New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is newly appointed as the mayor of NYC and is a former NYPD captain, vowed to offer a recognition certificate to Serpico. He even stated that Serpico's bravery inspired his own law enforcement career.

I want to thank @NYCMayor, Chris Dunn @NYCLU, @PeterGleasonEsq &@lmcshanenydn for their efforts in facilitating my receipt of this long overdue honor awarded to me by the NYPD over 50 years ago 👍🏽🙏 pic.twitter.com/UtPPDYxXkm — frank serpico (@SerpicoDet) February 3, 2022

In December 1971, Serpico presented evidence before the committee formed by Mayor John Lindsay to investigate corruption within the New York Police Department. He managed to successfully expose the rampant corruption in the police department. The same year, he was shot below the eye during a drug raid in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Serpico mentioned that his fellow officers, who were not happy with his commitment to exposing corruption, made this attempt.

However, in 1972, Serpico was casually handed a medal for his efforts in the corruption exposure operation, but the New York police department bitterly refused to pay him the honor, which usually includes a certificate of recognition and a ceremony. Serpico became a popular personality in the country. Al Pacino went on to portray him in the hit 1973 movie "Serpico," and his story is also relayed in a book by Peter Maas. While speaking to Current Daily News and former Associated Press reporter Larry McShane Serpico in December, he said, "I felt that finally I was going to tell the world and nobody was going to interrupt me." He further said, "I thought, I know the truth. Every single word was mine, and it came from the heart. "

