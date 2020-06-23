Former HHS Secretary Says US Still 'way Behind The Virus', Criticises Donald Trump

The 21st Secretary of United States Department of Human and Health Services and former governor of Kansas, Kathleen Sebelius has said that the country is ‘still reacting’ and not ‘ahead’ of coronavirus contagion. In a televised interview with an international media outlet, the former HHS secretary not only showed her scepticism regarding US President Donald trump’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic but also indicated that the US has to ramp up its testing and tracing of the novel coronavirus.

According to Sebelius, the only way to ‘get ahead’ of coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 2.3 million people in the country, is to contain the spread of infection in any area and then ‘test like crazy’ if a single COVID-19 case appears. Along with that, the government has to take note of contact tracing and ensure the quarantining of people. However, the former HHS Secretary noted that the government in the US can not do all that she mentioned because the medical professionals are still trying to find all coronavirus positive people in the country.

'Trump's numbers'

The US has continued to record more and more cases, deaths and hospitalisations each day and as per Johns Hopkins University tally, over 120,400 have even died of COVID-19. While Sebelius has noted that the US is ‘not testing enough’, Donald Trump had said that he asked ‘his people’ to ‘slow the testing down, please’. The 45th US President also called the coronavirus testing a ‘double-edged sword’ at his first rally since the pandemic in Tulsa.

Former HHS Secretary reportedly said the country’s testing is ‘not enough’ but Trump’s a man who does not want ‘his numbers’ which imply the number of coronavirus patients. Sebelius said that the US President’s mere ‘numbers’ are patients and are people who have already lost their ‘loved ones’ in the fight against COVID-19. Meanwhile, Donald Trump faced severe backlash for not only hosting an indoor rally to kickstart reelection campaign but also for not wearing a facemask

