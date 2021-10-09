US: Four Dead In Plane Crash In Georgia's DeKalb-Peachtree Airport

Four people lost their lives when a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from a suburban airfield in a northeastern suburb of Atlanta, authorities announced. The single-engine Cessna 210 crashed and went up in flames at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, in the US state of Georgia at 1:10 pm, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A county fire spokesperson informed that all four persons died on board in the plane crash in Georgia.

While, speaking with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the county fire official, Captain Jaeson Daniels stated that nearly 15 firemen who were deployed at the county-owned airport had rushed towards the runway to extinguish the flames. The identities of those deceased were not immediately released by officials.

Further inquiry will be led by the National Transportation Safety Board, according to the FAA. There was no sign of what might have caused the collision right away. After the incident, the airport remained closed. The DeKalb-Peachtree Airport is located less than 16 kilometres from downtown Atlanta on over 700 acres of land. It is the second-busiest airport in the state, behind Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport, with an average of roughly 209,000 yearly takeoffs and landings over the past 30 years.

Earlier Plane crash in Georgia

On October 5, another aircraft accident had happened in east Georgia, which claimed the life of at least one person. According to The Augusta Chronicle, the plane crashed in a field in the Thomson region on Tuesday morning. The plane was a commercial plane, a Dassault Falcon 20, the National Transportation Safety Board stated.

Major Ronnie Williamson of the McDuffie County Sheriff's Department reported that the Sheriff's officers were alerted of a missing jet at 6:30 am, news agency AP reported. He said that they investigated the area and discovered the wreckage in the field. He added that the jet looked to be on its way to Thomson-McDuffie County Airport. Williamson said the collision was deadly, but, at that time, didn't say how many passengers were on board or provide details on casualties.

On the same day, in North Carolina, a wreckage of a small jet was discovered in which two passengers had lost their lives. According to a press release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, a single-engine Beechcraft B35 departed from the Western Carolina Regional Airport at approximately 8 pm on October 3, Sunday. The sheriff's office further informed that the air control in Atlanta got a transmission from the plane's emergency location radio minutes later.

The aircraft debris was discovered on Tuesday and both the passengers were proven deceased. According to the press release, the victims have not been named since their relatives have not been contacted.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)