US: Four Injured After Gunshots Fired During Alabama High School Football Game

In a shocking incident, four people were shot outside a football stadium during a high school match on Friday night in Alabama, US, reported officials. Among the four who were injured, three were men and one was a woman, two of who were juveniles, said Alabama's Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine during a press briefing, reported CNN. The injured were immediately wheeled to the hospital, where one was in critical condition.

According to a report published by CNN, local security officials are investigating the matter, and police are also trying to determine the identities of the victims. When the incident took place, the last round of the match between Williamson High School and Vigor High School was stopped, said Prine. No shots were fired inside the stadium during the High school game, he added.

Four people shot during Alabama High School football match

The firing took place on the west ramp on Friday, when people were coming out from the exit ramp of the stadium. Prine told media houses that the police present at the scene recovered a total of four bullet shell cases in the exit ramp and there may have been more than six shots fired. Notably, only four people were reported to be injured and no further casualties were recorded. "We have several individuals that may be involved, but possibly just one shooter," he further added.

However, the motive behind the shooting was not clear, and the police chief said that there were possibly two men involved in the crime, who are absconding. According to information that the Mobile police department received, two people left in a white sedan following the shooting but their location has not been traced yet.

The footage from the scene showed players running away seeking safety right after the shooting. Emergency services in large numbers were deployed at the site and officers worked to secure the scene. In a similar incident, Ladd-Peebles Stadium also witnessed a mass shooting back in August 2019, when nine people were shot. This shooting took place right after the football game, in which a 17-year-old was charged with attempted murder.

Image: Unsplash