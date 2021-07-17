US: Fresh Case Of Monkeypox Reported In Texas, Patient Hospitalized

A case of monkeypox has been reported in a Texas resident, United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. The person has been hospitalized in a stable condition after returning from Nigeria, health officials revealed on July 16. The CDC is working with the airline and state and local health officials to contact airline passengers and others who may have been in contact with the patient during two flights.

The Dallas County health authorities have isolated the patient at the hospital to prevent the spread of monkeypox. As per the guidelines, travellers were guided to wear masks on flights. The health officials believe that the risk of the spread of monkeypox via respiratory droplets on the plane and airport is low. Dallas County Health and Human Services(DCHHS) Director Dr Philip Huang revealed that they have conducted interviews with the patient and people who came in contact with the patient.

"We have been working closely with the CDC and DSHS (the Texas Department of State Health Services) and have conducted interviews with the patient and close contacts that were exposed," said Dr Philip Huang. "We have determined that there is very little risk to the general public", added Huang.

This is believed to be the first monkeypox virus infection in a Texas resident, according to Dallas County health officials. Meanwhile, Dallas County has not revealed any additional information about the patient or the patient’s location. The person took two flights during the return from Nigeria to the US in early July, according to the US CDC press release. One flight from Lagos, Nigeria, to Atlanta, Georgia, and one from Atlanta to Dallas, Texas.

Symptoms of monkeypox

According to the CDC, monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by an infection with the monkeypox virus. It normally starts with flu-like symptoms that include fever, headache, muscle ache, and exhaustion. After the appearance of fever, it advances to rashes on the face and body. The illness lasts for 2 to 4 weeks, according to the CDC.

Cases of monkeypox detected

The first human case of monkeypox was reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since then, monkeypox has been reported in humans in other central and western African countries, according to the US CDC. In 2003, the United States experienced an outbreak of monkeypox. 47 confirmed and probable cases of monkeypox were reported from six states of the US. This was the first time human monkeypox had been reported outside Africa.

