IN PICS | US Full 'buck' Moon Tainted Orange Due To Raging Wildfire Smoke

The full moon in the US has risen with a tint of orange on it, as the smoke from a wildfire in the west filled up the sky.

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
AP

The Bootleg Fire, which first took place on July 6, burns at night in southern Oregon; image from Saturday, July 17.

AP

Firefighters battle the Tamarack Fire in the Markleeville community of Alpine County, California on Saturday, July 17. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

AP

Flames lick at a roadside as the Tamarack Fire burns in the Markleeville community of Alpine County, California on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

AP

A scorched car rests on a roadside as the Tamarack Fire burns in the Markleeville community of Alpine Country.

AP

Harrowing moments as firefighters battle the Tamarack Fire in the Markleeville community of Alpine County.

AP

The Tamarack Fire burns behind a greenhouse in the Markleeville community of Alpine County, California 

AP

A firefighter runs towards a home while battling the Tamarack Fire in the Markleeville community 

AP

A passerby takes a video as the Dixie Fire burns along Highway 70 in Plumas National Forest.

AP

Benjamin Bell watches as the Dixie Fire burns along Highway 70 in Plumas National Forest.

AP

Spot fires burn near trees damaged by the Bootleg Fire on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Paisley, Ore.

AP

People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe Canyon Fire on Thursday, July 22, in Colton, Wash. 

AP

Spot fires burn near trees damaged by the Bootleg Fire in Paisley, Ore.

