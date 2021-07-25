IN PICS | US Full 'buck' Moon Tainted Orange Due To Raging Wildfire Smoke

Quick links:
The Bootleg Fire, which first took place on July 6, burns at night in southern Oregon; image from Saturday, July 17.
Firefighters battle the Tamarack Fire in the Markleeville community of Alpine County, California on Saturday, July 17. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Flames lick at a roadside as the Tamarack Fire burns in the Markleeville community of Alpine County, California on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
A scorched car rests on a roadside as the Tamarack Fire burns in the Markleeville community of Alpine Country.
Harrowing moments as firefighters battle the Tamarack Fire in the Markleeville community of Alpine County.
The Tamarack Fire burns behind a greenhouse in the Markleeville community of Alpine County, California
A firefighter runs towards a home while battling the Tamarack Fire in the Markleeville community
Spot fires burn near trees damaged by the Bootleg Fire on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Paisley, Ore.
People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe Canyon Fire on Thursday, July 22, in Colton, Wash.