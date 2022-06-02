US: Fun Ride Turns Into Horror After Rollercoaster Stops Midway With People Upside Down

A fun rollercoaster ride turned into a moment of horror for a group of people at the Kennywood Park in Western Pennsylvania, US, after they got stranded upside down, midair, before being rescued to safety. As per a report by The Associated Press, the ride, Aero 360, got stuck at a position that had the seated riders upside down, on Monday.

However, fortunately, none of the riders was harmed as they were evacuated safely and the Aero 360 ride was closed, An investigation into the incident has been launched and the ride will not be operated until it concludes.

Meanwhile, one of the spokespersons of the park was quoted by CBS Pittsburgh as saying, “Maintenance staff responded, quickly brought the ride back to its designated rest position, and safely evacuated the riders…Safety is our first and foremost priority. The ride remains closed while a review of the incident is conducted". According to a Kennywood spokesperson, the ride was last inspected before the park opened that day.

"I think that's really scary because just being stuck upside down for a couple of minutes, it wouldn't even feel great," Lyla Brunner, a park visitor told CBS Pittsburgh adding that she probably will never take the ride.

It's not yet clear what led to the ride being stopped midway. While some witnesses and riders said it was around 5 minutes, others said it was longer than that.

(Image: Unsplash)