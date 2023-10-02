Ganesh Festival Celebrated In United States Of America

Indian Americans celebrated Ganesh festival in Redmond, the headquarters of Microsoft, with a 15-foot idol of Lord Ganesha affectionately named 'Redmond Raja' by the devotees.

Around 20,000 Indian Americans attended the event. The idol stood tall at the heart of Redmond's downtown park, upon an opulent stage surrounded by decor reminiscent of a grand Indian palace.

Accompanying the idol was a mesmerizing dhol-tasha performance by more than 150 artists from the local troupe 'Beats of Redmond,' which has been organising the annual festival in this suburb of Seattle since 2019. Beats of Redmond was founded by Deepali Sane and Anand Yeshwant Sane This idol was fashioned by skilled artisan Sushant in Mumbai, India, and transported to Redmond. It was placed on a 40-foot grand stage and adorned the entire park in downtown Redmond, enduring the Pacific Northwest's rain and cold.

Volunteers distributed over 12,000 laddoos and 1,000 fruits as prasad.

Addressing the gathering, K Srikar Reddy, Consul General of India from San Francisco consulate, underscored the festival's significance in propagating Indian culture and fostering community unity.

He commended the 'Beats of Redmond' for orchestrating the “monumental” event and providing a memorable experience not only for the Indian diaspora but all Americans.

He also announced the forthcoming opening of a new Indian consulate in the Seattle metropolitan region, a media release said.

Several local leaders, including Jared Nieuwenhuis (Bellevue Deputy Mayor), Rami Al-Kabra (Bothell Deputy Mayor), Tony Au (Community Leader), Michael Padilla (King County Executive's Office), Vamshi Reddy (Community Leader), and Osman Salahuddin (Community Leader), graced the occasion as guests of honour.