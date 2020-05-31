WATCH: Protestor Carries Heavy Assault Rifle Into US Protest; Expertly Disarmed By Guard

Tense protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black men in the US grew on Saturday from New York to Tulsa to Los Angeles, with police cars set ablaze and reports of injuries mounting on all sides as America stumbled toward another night of unrest. A video of the protests in Seattle has been doing rounds on social media in which a white man in a protest is openly carrying an assault rifle and had his weapon taken away by an undercover police officer at gunpoint.

'They busted the window of the police car'

The video was shared by former American spy and Newsweek editor Naveed Jamali added that the man with the pistol was a security guard and the Mayor of Seattle confirmed that two rifles were taken from Seattle Police Department with both of them being recovered. Quoting a police source, he tweeted, "yes they busted the window of a police car and took the rifle."

White guy in #seattle protest open carrying, what appears to be an AR15, has his weapon taken away by an undercover police officer at gun point. pic.twitter.com/OwJDw6qV9A — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) May 30, 2020

In Washington, growing crowds outside the White House chanted, taunted Secret Service agents and at times pushed against security barriers. President Donald Trump, who spent much of Saturday in Florida for the SpaceX rocket launch, landed on the residence's lawn in the presidential helicopter at dusk and went inside without speaking to journalists.

'It should never have happened'

Trump on Saturday said that the death George Floyd was a "grave tragedy" and that his administration will always stand against violence, mayhem, and disorder.

READ | 'Outside agitators taking over': US Attorney General on protests over George Floyd's death

"The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy. It should never have happened. It has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger and grief," Trump said at a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

READ | US cities burn as anti-police demonstrations turn violent over George Floyd's death

Overnight curfews were imposed in more than a dozen major cities nationwide, ranging from 6 pm in parts of South Carolina to 10 pm around Ohio. People were also told to be off the streets of Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle and Minneapolis where thousands had ignored the same order on Friday night.

READ | US protesters converge outside White House, seek justice for George Floyd

More than 1,400 people have been arrested in 16 cities since Thursday, with more than 500 of those happening in Los Angeles on Friday. The unrest comes at a time when most Americans have spent months inside over concerns surrounding the coronavirus, which the president has called an "invisible enemy."

READ | US: Philadelphia, Atlanta, Los Angeles announce curfew after riots over Floyd's death

(With inputs from agencies)