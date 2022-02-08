US, Germany In 'lockstep' Against Russian Aggression In Europe & Challenges Posed By China

The United States and Germany are working in “lockstep” to deter Russia’s “aggression” in Europe, said US President Joe Biden on Monday as he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at White House. As tensions continue to escalate in Europe, Scholz met in person with Biden in the United States for the first time since coming to power in Germany last year. In remarks before the meeting, Biden told the reporters that “Germany is one of America’s closest allies.”

“We’re working in lockstep to further deter Russian aggression in Europe and to address the challenges posed by China and to promote stability in the Western Balkans,” said the US President.

Meanwhile, Scholz, who took over from longtime leader Angela Merkel, said that US and Germany were the “closest allies and working intensely together. And this is necessary for doing the steps that we have to do — for instance, fighting against Russian aggression against Ukraine. So, it’s an important meeting at a very, very important time.” It is to note that German chancellor’s visit to the United States came just a day after his government refused to send weapons to Ukraine. Washington has already deployed additional US troops in Poland, Romania and Germany amid allegations that Moscow can invade Kyiv.

Biden and Scholz met hours after the United States and the European Union (EU) declared “firm support for a strong and resilient Ukraine” after US-EU Energy Council. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin also met on Monday. When the White House press secretary was asked about the Biden administration’s stance on the Macron-Putin meeting, Psaki said, “We are in close contact with the French, of course, the Germans, and all of our NATO partners and allies.”

'Door open' to send more US troops to Europe: Psaki

On US forces being moved to Europe, the White House press secretary did not predict anything but noted US has its “door open” to increase the number of American soldiers deployed in eastern Europe in the face of Russian aggression. Psaki said, “I would just say that we are in constant contact, of course, with the Defense Department but also with our NATO partners about what their needs are. So, I don’t have anything to predict for you other than to reiterate what was said last week, which is that we leave the door open to that possibility.”

