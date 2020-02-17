The Debate
US Girl Obsessed With Target Store Dresses As Employee To Celebrate Her Birthday

US News

8-year-old girl from the US celebrated her birthday at a retail store with her friends dressed as the store employees, international media reported.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
US

A 8-year-old girl from the US celebrated her birthday at a retail store with her friends dressed as the store employees, international media reported. Brayden Lawrence, who celebrated her birthday on February 16, chose a local Target store to party follwing her obsession for the store. For the Target themed party, she along with her 10 other friends dressed in Red and Khaki uniforms and acted like employees of the store. 

Obsessed with Target

Rikki Jackson, her aunt while speaking to international media said that she was obsessed with the store. She also took to Twitter to post pictures and videos of the celebrations. 

According to media reports, the store does not allow for parties and that her mother had taken special permission. Alberto Sanchez, executive team leader of human resources at Target said that the party started at 10am and was done before noon. He added that many other people who came to shop also bought a gift for the birthday girl.

The video of unique and adorable birthday party has captured internet’s heart and garnered over 60 thousand likes in just a few hours. Many users took the opportunity to wish Lawrence on her birthday while others lauded the store for their cooperation. 

Published:
COMMENT
