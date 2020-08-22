US 'Golden State Killer' Gets Life Imprisonment For A Series Of Murders And Rapes

An ex-police officer from California who lived a double life as the "Golden State Killer" was sentenced to life imprisonment on August 21 for a series of murders and rapes between the period of 1970-80. According to the reports, the crime cases were solved through the use of public genealogy websites. A Sacramento County judge reportedly ruled out that Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, should serve life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. As per the reports, the criminal investigation began in 1970s and gained huge worldwide interests.

'Sociopath in action'

In June he admitted to 13 killings in a deal with US investigators intended to save him from capital punishment, as per reports. He also admitted to numerous rapes, burglaries, and other crimes at the time. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert on Friday called DeAngelo a "sociopath in action".

DeAngelo when given an opportunity to speak in a makeshift courtroom said, "I've listened to all your statements. Each one of them. And I'm really sorry to everyone I've hurt."

Prosecutors afterward reportedly said they did not think DeAngelo's apology was sincere. They likewise indicated video of him in his prison cell, getting on a work area and remaining on one leg while cleaning, which they said it proved he didn't have to utilize a wheelchair.

As per the reports, the identity of the Golden State Killer remained a mystery for decades until DeAngelo's arrest in Sacramento County on April 24, 2018. Schubert put efforts for decades to find a way to solve the case that shook the state and region. She reportedly said that DeAngelo's crimes had traumatized generations in the capital region.

Image: AP

