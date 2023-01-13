US Government Authorities Examining 510 UFO Reports; Three Times More Than 2021

The US government is examining 510 Unidentified flying object (UFO) reports, more than triple the number in its 2021 file, reported The Guardian. The cause of the increase in the number has not yet been known, however, many were caused by drones or balloons, according to a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The US government has received over 350 new reports of “unidentified aerial phenomenon", commonly known as UFOs, since March of 2021.

Former House Intelligence Committee chair, California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff has appreciated the release of the report and said, "I appreciate the effort undertaken by the ODNI to study and characterize unidentified aerial phenomena reports, and their commitment to ensuring transparency by releasing an unclassified summary to the American public. … Unidentified aerial phenomena remain a national security matter, and I will continue to support thorough investigations of all UAP reports and oversight by the Congress.”

UFO report buried in the cold

Around 163 reports of UFOs have been identified as “balloon or balloon-entities” and a handful of them have been believed to be drones, birds, weather events, or airborne debris like plastic bags, said CNN citing the report. The report also cautioned that the “initial characterization does not mean positively resolved or unidentified,” and the remaining 171 reported sightings of UAPs or UFOs would continue to be unexplained by the US government. Further, the report released by the Office of the director of National Intelligence said that 119 reports from old records had been untouched for the past 17 years which results in a total of 510 reports.

The latest unclassified document released by the office of the DNI has acknowledged the possibility that the findings might represent a foreign intelligence-collection platform, but investigators don't have any evidence to support these findings. In the report, they said that they would continue to assess that this may result from a collection bias due to the number of active aircraft and sensors, combined with focused attention and guidance to reporting anomalies.