US Government Intends To Ban TikTok, But Will It Be Able To?

There is a concern in the US that despite the federal government's increasing efforts to take action against TikTok, it may face challenges in actually removing the app from American smartphones due to regulatory and legal limitations. Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like TikTok's days in the U.S. were numbered as President Joe Biden's administration demanded that the Chinese-owned app be sold or face a ban. This effort gained support from both sides of the aisle in Capitol Hill, fueled by bipartisan concerns that TikTok could be used by Beijing to manipulate American citizens and collect sensitive data.

However, now, according to sources interviewed by Politico, including lawmakers, legal and national security experts, and former officials from two administrations, there are growing concerns that a ban on TikTok may face insurmountable obstacles and may not be effective in restricting the app's use. Some insiders are even contemplating alternative approaches to address the perceived threat posed by TikTok, as they worry that the government may never be able to meaningfully limit its usage.

Constraints the US government faces

James Lewis, director of the Strategic Technologies Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank reportedly said that "I don’t really care what Congress writes, or what the administration writes. They’re not going to ban TikTok. They can ban financial transactions, or they can try to force divestiture. But they don’t have the ability to ban TikTok itself".

As Washington grapples with the task of reining in TikTok, it faces a complex web of challenges. Experts point to the hefty price tag associated with acquiring the app, concerns over antitrust implications, and anticipated resistance from Beijing as significant hurdles that may prevent the government from forcing ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese owner, to sell the app. In the event that divestiture fails, the government would need new authorities from Congress to pursue a direct ban, but there is uncertainty about whether lawmakers can come to a consensus and grant such powers in time for President Biden to utilise them without facing legal obstacles in court.

A judicial dispute over the impact of a TikTok ban on the First Amendment is likely certain, even if Capitol Hill is successful in passing new legislation, reports Politico. “All roads lead to court,” said Lewis. “ByteDance has tons of money, they’ll hire an army of lawyers. And this will be fought out.”

Trump's approach did not help

Many analysts believe that Donald Trump's approach did not help, as reported by Politico. Keith Krach, a former official of the Trump administration, has pointed out that Trump's first mistake in dealing with TikTok was his attempt to force its sale to Microsoft, Oracle, or another U.S. tech company. Krach referred to this effort as a "major distraction" that allowed ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, to challenge Trump's executive order by buying time. "It was a strategy that was bound to fail. And yes, it took up a significant amount of time," said Krach.

The White House has now returned to its stance from 2020, with recent reports indicating that the Interagency Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. is now pressuring ByteDance to sell TikTok to a trusted company or face the possibility of a complete ban. The fear is, this approach won't work.