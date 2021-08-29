US Green Card Applicants Need To Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID: CDC

The applicants for the Green Card have to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus vaccine starting October 1, 2021, said the order released by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday. According to the recent guidelines issued by the CDC, applicants are required to be fully vaccinated in order to clear their immigration medical exam and obtain permanent residence (a green card).

A green card, or a permanent resident card, is an identity document that shows that a person has permanent residency in the United States. The order directed the officials to ensure proper documentation of the applicants regarding the covid-19 vaccine. Apart from documents, the direction also said to make sure that the applicants are inoculated with the vaccines that are approved by the United States.

Order not applicable to those who are not eligible COVID vaccination

The CDC has released a list of vaccines that are approved in the USA or recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO). "Applicants must take the vaccine despite having data related to immunity or prior Covid-19 infection," read the order. However, the recent order does not apply to those who are not eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine, which means the directions will not be applicable for those whose age group does not fall in the eligible category of vaccination. Meanwhile, a waiver request has to be made to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for those applicants whose religion opposes taking the vaccine jab.

Biden revokes Trump's pause on green cards

Earlier in February, US President Joe Biden reopened the country to people seeking green cards, ending a ban on legal immigration imposed last year by former President Donald Trump, citing what he said was the need to protect American jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April last year, as the coronavirus crisis worsened, Trump ordered a 'pause' in the issuance of green cards, one of the primary ways that foreigners can receive permission to live and work in the United States. Then-President Trump described his action as a way to protect Americans, millions of whom lost their jobs as the threat of the coronavirus shut down the economy.

