US: Group Of Migrants From Honduras Intercepted By Authorities At Guatemala Border

A large influx of migrants who had departed from the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula and reached the Guatemalan border on Saturday, were stopped by the authorities, AP reported. According to media reports, around 600 migrants have entered the Guatemalan territory on Sunday, where they were intercepted by police officers who began talks on sending them back to their homelands. They reportedly broke down into smaller groups in order to skip police barricading, however, their plan did not work as expected as they were stopped by hundreds of anti-riot agents from the national police and army. Before authorities could intercept them, nearly 300 migrants, mainly from Honduras, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Haiti, arrived in Corinto, Honduras on Saturday afternoon and crossed into the Guatemalan border province of Izabal.

Watch the video here:

While speaking to the Associated Press, the Guatemalan Migration Institute said that it was in discussions with the migrants on sending them back to their countries of origin. The authorities stated that those migrants who wish to stay in Guatemala have to submit their personal identification document, vaccination card and a negative test for COVID-19.

"People are being returned, everything in order, humanely," AP quoted institute general director Carlos Emilio Morales. "We are protecting our borders; we are protecting the health of all Guatemalans," Morales added.

Further, the Guatemala government asserted that 36 migrants were deported to Honduras as they did not meet the requirements mentioned by the authorities.

Migrants enter the US in the hope of a better life

While speaking to AP, some migrants said that they were travelling in a group as it is safer and cheaper. Fabricio Ordonez, a young Honduran labourer, who had joined the migrant caravan said he hopes of giving a new life to his family. "The dream is to be in the United States to be able to do many things in Honduras," he said, adding he was suspicious that left-leaning President-elect Xiomara Castro, who takes office on January 27, would be able to quickly solve the Central American nation’s economic and social problems after 12 years of conservative administrations plagued by scandal. "They have looted everything. It is going to be very hard for this government to improve things," he added. Earlier in October last year, a Caravan of more than 2,000 immigrants and asylum seekers, who started marching towards the southern border of the United States reached the border state of Chiapas.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP